A former AFL star has been refused bail and faces 88 domestic violence charges against his police officer girlfriend.

Andrew Lovett, who was a player for Essendon between 2005-2009, is accused of punching, spitting and threatening his partner over the course of 22 months.

Court documents show the offences include assault, recklessly causing injury and stalking.

His case is next listed in January 2022.

Domestic Violence Charges Laid

Police laid domestic violence charges against Andrew Lovett after his 36-year-old partner alleged that she had been subjected to a campaign of offences since February 2020.

The court heard that Lovett allegedly assaulted her on the day of this arrest, which led to her calling police.

She also detailed other incidents, claiming he had threatened her with bikie links. It was also suggested that he told her he impregnated a previous partner to upset the 36-year-old.

One of the first alleged incidents occurred in February 2020. The prosecution accused Lovett of leaving the complainant with multiple bruises on her arms after the couple argued about going to bed.

"He told her it was her fault as she'd made him angry," the prosecutor said.

It was also alleged that the ex-AFL star accused his girlfriend of cheating on him in March 2021 before punching her in the head.

On another occasion, Lovett allegedly arrived home intoxicated after a AFL function and spat on the alleged victim, before pouring beer over her.

Bail Application Refused

The 39-year-old represented himself in court where the Magistrate refused his bail application, meaning he will spend Christmas behind bars. He may only make a further release application if certain conditions are met. One of these may be if a bail surety is offered.

The court heard that Andrew Lovett was previously granted bail on conditions including that he not contact the alleged victim, however he had reached out to her through his brother's Instagram account.

He labelled the breach a slip-up and said, "I pose no risk to her or anyone".

Mr Lovett accused his partner of being a 'drunk'. He also claimed she was usually the aggressor throughout the relationship.

He also said he had ceased consuming alcohol, smoking and gambling. He also told the Court that he was "happy to comply" with the existing bail conditions.

However, the magistrate refused bail, stating that Lovett posed an "unacceptable risk of reoffending" if released. Bail application lawyers commonly refer to this as the 'unacceptable risk test'.

The case returns to court on 11 January 2022.

