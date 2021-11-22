Breach of an AVO in New South Wales occurs as a result of breaching AVO condition(s). An AVO breach is a criminal offence in NSW, carrying a jail sentence, fine, and a criminal record, prescribed in section 14 of the Crimes (Domestic and Personal Violence) Act (NSW).

All AVOs contain specific conditions to protect a 'person in need of protection' (PINOP) named in the AVO.

If the Defendant in an AVO fails to comply with one or more of the AVO conditions, it will result in an AVO breach, also known as contravention of AVO criminal offence.

The AVO conditions can extend to protect people other than the PINOP, including the PINOP's children, partner or family member (only applies in DVOs).

BREACH AVO JAIL TERMS | CONTRAVENE AVO PENALTIES

The penalties for breaching or contravening an Apprehended Personal Violence Order (APVO) or a Domestic Violence Order (ADVO) can be severe.

The penalties for breaching an ADVO is usually heavier than the penalties for breaching an APVO under the law.

Maximum Penalty for Contravening/breaching an AVO

Charge Maximum Penalty Contravention/Breach of Apprehended Violence Order. s14 Crimes (Domestic and Personal Violence) Act 2007 (NSW) 2-years imprisonment or $5,500 fine (or both)

CONSEQUENCES OF BREACHING AN APPREHENDED VIOLENCE ORDER

What happens if you breach an AVO? A Judge or Magistrate in court is required under section 14(4) of the Crimes (Domestic and Personal Violence) Act (NSW) to impose a jail sentence to an offender who's guilty of an AVO breach charge if the offending conduct was an act of violence against a person.

In those circumstances, if the court decides not to impose a jail sentence, the court must provide reasons for taking this course.

A jail sentence includes either full-time imprisonment or an alternative to full-time jail, namely an Intensive Correction Order (ICO).

Anyone guilty of committing a domestic violence offence, will end up facing one of the following types of sentences/penalties in court:

Full-time Imprisonment Intensive Correction Order (involving supervision) Community Correction Order (involving supervision) Conditional Release Order (involving supervision, either conviction or non-conviction similar to section 10)

If you're guilty and convicted of a domestic violence charge, the conviction will be recorded on your record as a domestic violence offence. This will have the following consequences:

Any prior offences reflected on your record can also be marked as domestic violence offences if they were domestic violence offences, which can then affect any future bail application, if you ever get in trouble with the law again.

If ever appearing in court in the future for allegations of domestic violence, the previous recorded domestic violence offence can be used against you in determining whether you stalked or intimidated the complainant in any new allegations brought to court.

The previous recorded domestic violence offence can be used by police as a reason to take out a new AVO against you in the future.

The sentence can be much harsher if you end up being sentenced by the court into the future again for a domestic violence offence, even if unrelated.

WHAT TO DO IF AN APPREHENDED VIOLENCE ORDER IS BREACHED?

If an existing AVO is breached, what to do depends on whether you're the defendant, PINOP or witness to the alleged contravention.

If an AVO is allegedly breached, and you're the defendant who is accused of breaching it, you should immediately contact a lawyer who specialises in AVO cases, such as an experience criminal lawyer.

It's highly recommended to speak to a criminal lawyer before speaking to police to avoid making the situation unnecessarily worse, and to know your rights and what to expect.

It's possible that police will refuse you bail at the police station, which may require you to make an urgent bail application in court.

If an AVO is allegedly breached, and you're the PINOP in the existing AVO, then you should generally seek independent legal advice from an AVO lawyer, or report it to the police. If police become aware of a potential AVO breach by the defendant, they will investigate this. This means they will contact the PINOP for purposes of providing a written or video statement, which will then form part of the police evidence.

Any witnesses to an alleged breach of AVO may be approached by police for purposes of providing a statement. If the witness agrees to providing a statement, it will then go towards proving the contravention against the defendant.

Witnesses should generally cooperate and not hinder or conceal a serious crime, which can otherwise result in separate criminal charges. However, any such witness can also obtain independent legal advice about this.

Contravene Meaning

Contravening an AVO means breaching an AVO, which occurs if a defendant in an existing AVO fails to comply with any one or more of the conditions outlined within the AVO, whether the AVO is provisional, interim or final.

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AN ADVO AND APVO

An apprehended domestic violence order (ADVO) only applies in a 'domestic relationship', where the PINOP and defendant are partners (or ex-partner), in an intimate relationship, live together (or used to live together), or a family or relative.

An apprehended personal violence order (APVO) only applies where the defendant and PINOP do not have a domestic relationship. i.e. neighbours.

WHAT THE POLICE MUST PROVE IN COURT

To be found guilty of breaching an AVO charge, the police/prosecution is required to prove each of the two elements outlined in the table below, beyond reasonable doubt.

What the Prosecution Must Prove in Court You breached an AVO condition; and You knew that you were breaching the AVO at the time.

This means, if the prosecution fails to prove beyond reasonable doubt, any one of the above two elements of the AVO breach charge, the court will return a verdict of 'not guilty'. This means, the breach of AVO charge will be dismissed in court, putting an end the case.

In some cases, you can also seek for legal costs to be awarded in your favour.

DEFENCES TO A BREACH AVO CHARGE

The below table outlined some of the main defences to an AVO breach charge under the law.

If anyone or more of these defences to a breach of AVO apply, the charge will either be dismissed in court, or dropped early through negotiating with the police, saving legal fees and stresses of having to attend court.

Defences to a Breach of AVO Charge Absence of Knowledge Defence: Applies if the defendant was genuinely unaware that he/she was breaching an AVO condition at the time. Self-defence: Applies if the defendant breached an AVO condition due to acting in self-defence to protect either him/herself, his/her property or to protect someone else. Defence of not being served with the AVO Papers: Applies if the defendant was not served with a copy of the AVO notice papers containing the avo conditions. This equally applies if the AVO was made in court in the absence of the defendant. Mediation Defence: Applies if the defendant breached an avo condition while complying with a court referred mediation session to resolve the avo dispute. Property Recovery Order Defence: Applies if the defendant breached an AVO condition while complying with a court orders property recover order for the defendant to attend the property to retrieve his/her items.

WHAT AVO CONDITIONS CAN BE BREACHED?

Failing to comply with any AVO condition outlined on the AVO notice will constitute a breach of AVO.

The types of AVO conditions that can be enforced against a defendant to protect the PONOP comprise of the 'mandatory conditions' and 'additional conditions'.

The 'mandatory conditions will always be included in every AVO. Whereas, the 'additional conditions' are optional, and if included, must be complied with by the defendant.

The following table outlines these two types of AVO conditions.

Mandatory/Standard AVO Conditions Additional AVO Conditions Not to assault or threaten the PINOP or anyone else within a 'domestic relationship' with the PINOP.

Not to stalk, harass or intimidate the PINOP or anyone else the PINOP has a domestic relationship with.

Not to intentionally or recklessly destroy or damage the PINOP's property, or any such property in the PINOP's possession, or any property of a person who has a domestic relationship with the PINOP. Not to approach the PINOP

Not to access the premises or place the PINOP lives or works at or frequents.

Not to approach the PINOP or a specified premises within 12 hours of consuming illicit drugs or alcohol.

Not to find or try finding the PINOP.

Not to have a firearm or a prohibited weapon.

Not to interfere, deliberately damage or destroy the PINOP's property.

Not to conduct specified behaviour that may affect the PINOP.

HOW DO YOU KNOW IF AN AVO IS ENFORCEABLE OR NOT?

A defendant in an AVO is required to comply with the AVO conditions only if the AVO is either a provisional AVO, interim AVO or final AVO. These types of AVOs are enforceable.

An 'application for an AVO' notice is NOT enforceable, which means a defendant is not required to comply with the AVO conditions in it.

VICTIM OR PROTECTED PERSON BREACHING AVO

A victim or protected person ('PINOP') cannot technically be in breach of an AVO. The AVO is there to impose conditions on the defendant named in it, not on the PINOP named in it.

If the PINOP fails to comply with the AVO conditions, it will not result in an AVO breach against the PINOP. If the defendant fails to comply with the AVO conditions, the defendant will be charged with an AVO breach offence.

However, if the PINOP for example approaches or contacts the defendant in the AVO which otherwise prohibits the defendant from doing the same to the PINOP, then this can be used in favour of the defendant in the AVO hearing in court.

In addition, the PINOP approaching or contacting the defendant can set the defendant up to the temptation to respond, which can result in the defendant getting into more trouble, including, a breach of the avo.

Click here for an outline on what happens if the 'protected person' in the AVO fails to attend court.

AVO APPLICATION FORM NSW

An AVO usually starts by submitting an AVO application form in NSW. The form once completed can then be lodged at the local court registry or police station. Police can also submit the avo application form on behalf of the 'protected person' (PINOP).

After lodging the avo application form, it will either be:

Rejected; or Turned into an 'application for an AVO'; or Turned into a Provisional AVO, which can then later be turned into an interim or final avo for a certain period of time specified by a court (unless it is struck out or revoked by the court or withdrawn by the applicant).

Click here for a guide on how to get an AVO or grounds for an avo.

For a sample of an AVO application form in NSW click any one of the following:

