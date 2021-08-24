ARTICLE

A Sydney anti-lockdown protester accused of punching a police horse has been granted bail after video footage of the incident emerged.

Kristian Pulkownik was forced to spend three weeks in custody before a Magistrate released him on strict bail conditions.

The 33-year-old has vowed to fight some of the charges which include animal cruelty and affray.

Bail Application at Central Local Court

In making the bail application at Central Local Court, the Magistrate was told that Mr Pulkownik was a "caring animal lover" who was defending himself from the horse.

The 33-year-old, who was photographed and filmed at the protest, has been charged with committing an act of animal cruelty, affray, joining an unlawful assembly and not complying with a direction from police.

On a previous occasion, magistrate Mark Richardson had refused to hear a release application as Mr Pulkownik was being kept in isolation and could not be appear in Court from his jail cell. This was because he had refused to undergo a COVID-19 test since his arrest at the anti-lockdown protest.

His lawyer at the time complained that this had made it "impossible" speak to the client.

However, magistrate Richardson said he didn't have the authority to direct Corrective Services to provide access.

Accused Refuses COVID Test in Custody

Mr Pulkownik refused to take a COVID-19 test in prison on medical grounds.

His bail application lawyer said, "My instructions are because of his asthma condition, he would have an adverse reaction to the nasal swab test. There's a medical reason for his refusal, which he's very firm about."

The Court heard that Mr Pulkownik had developed a chest infection after being denied his asthma medication. They suggested this was a matter in favour of bail being granted as his ability to obtain legal advice would be affected by being isolated.

However, Magistrate Clare Farnan pushed back against this, stating, that it was a matter "within your client's own hands...The authorities have a duty of care in relation to the health of others."

Speaking to the media, his criminal lawyer raised concerns about how Mr Pulkownik was treated in custody, saying, "They actually said that if you do the test we'll give you your medication."

Before his first court date, his lawyers had only been able to speak to him once.

"I had one quick five-minute call yesterday but that's not enough to take instructions and prepare for a case ... five, seven minutes isn't enough time...I'm sure we've got the technology out there these days to get a telephone, even if it's in a plastic bag."

They also expressed concern that justice was being compromised because of the pandemic.

"Essentially, they're giving a 14-day pass to lock people up and put them in isolation in circumstances where perhaps they don't even have a criminal history that would warrant such conduct...It's a sad day that we need to do this in Australia."

Strict Bail Conditions

Magistrate Farnan was provided with five character references on the bail application. She noted that some of the material tendered suggested the defendant as a "caring animal lover".

Mr Pulkownik's bail conditions include that he is to live with his mother, he is not to enter the CBD unless for approved reasons and he must comply with health orders.

"These are difficult times in Sydney for everybody. I would urge you to understand the health orders, comply with the health orders, they're in everybody's interest and they're in your interest as well."

Accused Pleads Not Guilty to Criminal Charges

The court was played two videos of the incident before Mr Pulkownik's criminal lawyers argued that he was defending himself from the police horse which was "ridden towards him".

"A very consistent interpretation of what we see is the accused, rather than punching the horse, was fending it off in a manner of self-defence," he said.

His criminal defence lawyer told the court that the 33-year-old would plead not guilty to three of the four charges.

In relation to the animal cruelty charge, Mr Pulkownik said, "I don't abuse animals...I've rescued animals from the RSPCA my whole life."

Anti-Lockdown Protestor Speaks to Media

Upon his release from Parklea Correctional Centre, Mr Pulkownik told media outlets that he wished the incident never happened. However, he maintained that the photograph did not tell the full story.

"I'd rather everyone look at the full CCTV, all the footage ... and make their own assumptions. It's very regretful that it happened and my sincere apologies."

His lawyer also told reporters that, "He doesn't have a significant history of violence. He's actually an animal lover; he's a very soft, gentle guy. I was just amazed as to how we got to this stage."

