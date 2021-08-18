A community corrections order ('CCO') is a sentencing order that a Judge or Magistrate can impose. It is one step below prison and one step above a fine. It can still be a harsh punishment with stringent conditions placed on you, but it is a much better option than being imprisoned. The purpose of a CCO is to allow people who commit wrong-doing to be both punished and rehabilitated while remaining in the community. Now that suspended sentences are no longer available, the Court will often look to a CCO as an appropriate sentence where imprisonment is not appropriate.
When can a community corrections order be given?
A CCO is available if the offence is punishable by more than 5 penalty units, which is most offending. If after hearing our submissions the Judge or Magistrate thinks a CCO is appropriate, they will order a CCO assessment with a worker from the Department of Corrections. Corrections will conduct a thorough interview and determine your suitability to be placed on a CCO. They will also recommend any conditions that are appropriate. The Judge or Magistrate will then impose a CCO on you so long as you consent.
A CCO can be combined with a fine. A CCO can be combined with a term of imprisonment. The CCO will then begin once you are released.
How long will the order last for?
A CCO can be of various lengths depending on your offending and in which Court:
|Court
|Offences
|Max Length
|Magistrates'
|1
|2 years
|2
|4 years
|3 or more
|5 years
|County or Supreme
|1 or more
|5 years
What conditions will I have to comply with?
There are mandatory conditions on every CCO that you must abide by. You must:
- Not commit offences punishable by imprisonment (which is almost all offences);
- Report to and receive visits from Corrections;
- Report to Corrections 2 working days after the order starting;
- Notify corrections of any change of address within 2 working days;
- Not leave Victoria without permission from corrections;
- Comply with any oral or written directions from Corrections.
There are a number of optional conditions that the Judge or Magistrate might consider, such as:
- Supervision by Corrections (almost all orders have this condition)
- Unpaid community work (this cannot be more than 600)
-
- If this is the sole condition the maximum hours allowed is 300 and the order expires once you have completed your hours.
- Treatment and Rehabilitation (or attendance at a facility for treatment) for:
-
- Mental Health
- Drug dependency
- Alcohol dependency
- Non-association or location exclusion
- A curfew
- Alcohol exclusion condition (meaning you can't go to any licensed premises)
- A bond (money that you pay, but forfeit if you fail to comply with the order)
- Judicial Monitoring (the Judge or Magistrate will have you come to regular meetings with them at Court to monitor your progress)
- Electronic Monitoring
Conclusion
As you can see from the long list of conditions above, a CCO can range from simple to very complicated, from lenient to very harsh. It is always a much better option than the alternative, going to prison.