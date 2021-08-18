A community corrections order ('CCO') is a sentencing order that a Judge or Magistrate can impose. It is one step below prison and one step above a fine. It can still be a harsh punishment with stringent conditions placed on you, but it is a much better option than being imprisoned. The purpose of a CCO is to allow people who commit wrong-doing to be both punished and rehabilitated while remaining in the community. Now that suspended sentences are no longer available, the Court will often look to a CCO as an appropriate sentence where imprisonment is not appropriate.

When can a community corrections order be given?

A CCO is available if the offence is punishable by more than 5 penalty units, which is most offending. If after hearing our submissions the Judge or Magistrate thinks a CCO is appropriate, they will order a CCO assessment with a worker from the Department of Corrections. Corrections will conduct a thorough interview and determine your suitability to be placed on a CCO. They will also recommend any conditions that are appropriate. The Judge or Magistrate will then impose a CCO on you so long as you consent.

A CCO can be combined with a fine. A CCO can be combined with a term of imprisonment. The CCO will then begin once you are released.

How long will the order last for?

A CCO can be of various lengths depending on your offending and in which Court:

Court Offences Max Length
Magistrates' 1 2 years
2 4 years
3 or more 5 years
County or Supreme 1 or more 5 years

What conditions will I have to comply with?

There are mandatory conditions on every CCO that you must abide by. You must:

  • Not commit offences punishable by imprisonment (which is almost all offences);
  • Report to and receive visits from Corrections;
  • Report to Corrections 2 working days after the order starting;
  • Notify corrections of any change of address within 2 working days;
  • Not leave Victoria without permission from corrections;
  • Comply with any oral or written directions from Corrections.

There are a number of optional conditions that the Judge or Magistrate might consider, such as:

  • Supervision by Corrections (almost all orders have this condition)
  • Unpaid community work (this cannot be more than 600)
    • If this is the sole condition the maximum hours allowed is 300 and the order expires once you have completed your hours.
  • Treatment and Rehabilitation (or attendance at a facility for treatment) for:
    • Mental Health
    • Drug dependency
    • Alcohol dependency
  • Non-association or location exclusion
  • A curfew
  • Alcohol exclusion condition (meaning you can't go to any licensed premises)
  • A bond (money that you pay, but forfeit if you fail to comply with the order)
  • Judicial Monitoring (the Judge or Magistrate will have you come to regular meetings with them at Court to monitor your progress)
  • Electronic Monitoring

Conclusion

As you can see from the long list of conditions above, a CCO can range from simple to very complicated, from lenient to very harsh. It is always a much better option than the alternative, going to prison.