Australia: How to have a profitable business, not just a growing business

Big ideas fit for a SME.

Here's the problem: many people go into business because they are excellent at what they do. Quite often, those businesses grow so quickly and at such a scale that profitability suffers.

So, how do you have a profitable business and not just a growing business?

The solution: look at how big companies run its businesses.

If we analysed how a big and successful business operates, one fundamental principle of success would be being able to understand what's going on in the business and to hold its people to account. Some of the skills and resources used are in the table below.

By adopting what big companies do at the right scale, SMEs can gain higher growth and profitability and a better understanding of business performance. SMEs will get more certainty and stability along with a competitive advantage.

The best part is that big companies' operations/procedures can be learnt, developed, and put in place at the right scale into any business. We can assist you and your clients to obtain these advantages through adopting appropriate big business ideas. Please contact your local Worrells contact to discuss how we can assist.

