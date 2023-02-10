ARTICLE

A lot of legal jargon is outdated, confusing, unnecessary and even counter-productive to ensuring the law is comprehensible to all people – whether represented by a lawyer or self-represented – and that access to justice is fair, regardless of whether a person has gone to law school and learned a few fancy terms.

But, sadly, legal practitioners including solicitors, barristers, magistrates and judges continue to used legalese inside the courtroom, making themselves to appear arrogant and condescending to those who chose a path other than the practise of law.

In any event, antiquated terms such as "voir dire" continue to pervade the law to the present day, and with a profession slow to embrace relevance, here's an explanation of where the term comes from and what it describes.

A voir dire is a hearing on a point of law before or during a hearing or trial

A direct translation of "voir dire" (pronounced: v-wah dear) from its Old French origins is "to speak the truth". Today, it most commonly refers to a particular type of legal hearing where a question of law is decided.

A voir dire is essentially " a trial within trial" where matters of evidence are heard by a judge without the presence of a jury (or even pre-trial, before a jury has been empanelled).

Either the prosecution or the defence in a criminal proceeding can request a voir dire and it's up to the judge whether to grant the special hearing.

Much like a trial, a voir dire may involve the calling of witnesses to give evidence and a judgement will hear legal arguments from both sides before making a decision.

What issues are covered in a voir dire?

Section 189 of the Evidence Act 1995 (NSW) outlines that a voir dire is to be used to determine questions such as whether:

evidence should be admitted (whether in the exercise of a discretion or not), or

evidence can be used against a person, or

a witness is competent or compellable.

There are strict rules outlined throughout the Evidence Act 1995 (NSW) about what kind of evidence can be given during a criminal trial and in what way, and these form of the basis of the voir dire.

Some of the common types of evidence that may be subject to a voir dire are:

Statements made by the accused to witnesses or investigators adverse to their interests at trial (also known as "admissions").

Hearsay evidence.

Potentially unlawful or improperly obtained evidence (such as an illegal search).

Witness evidence where privilege is being claimed for part or all of the evidence to be given.

Evidence that is very prejudicial to the accused, but of little probative value to the criminal matter (such as a history of adultery).

What can result?

Once a judge has considered all evidence given by witnesses during the voir dire and heard arguments from both sides, they will make a decision as to whether the witness or a piece of evidence should be presented at trial.

Possible decisions include:

That the evidence is not admissible;

That the evidence is admissible in full;

That the evidence is also partially admissible, with limits on how it should be presented.

