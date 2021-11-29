ARTICLE

If you find yourself in the unfortunate situation of being sued or needing to sue, litigation can be an unnerving experience – particularly if you aren't familiar with the process. Mellor Olsson Senior Associate, Duncan Soang joins Lucie Reichstein in this week's episode to give his tips and tricks on how to make the litigation process as pleasant, and as affordable as possible.

Full Disclosure is a Podcast providing legal information and updates to individuals, businesses and business advisors in South Australia. It is produced by Mellor Olsson, a full-service South Australian law firm.

