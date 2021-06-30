Welcome to the Madgwicks Lawyers Guide to Injunctions.

An injunction is an order that stops a party doing something that may cause damage to the other party in the dispute. With a number of different types each with their own specific uses, Madgwicks' Guide to Injunctions provides an easy to understand overview of what injunction you should use for your dispute and the requirements that need to be fulfilled to successfully obtain one.

This Guide addresses:

When can an injunction be used?

Types of injunctions

Satisfying the court's requirements

Case Study

Undertaking as to damages: compensating the other side

Preparing and filing the injunction application

Quiz: can you apply for an injunction?

Download the full Guide here .

