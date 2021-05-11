If you're relying on client data collection to help build your case, it's important you start the data collection as soon as possible. Otherwise, you risk running out of time and not collecting all of the relevant evidence. Here's what you should consider when instructing a client data collection so you don't run out of time.

Establishing the timescale

Here is an overview of the process:

The data collection team will need to know where all the data is stored.

The next step is identification of the data sources that are relevant to the matter.

The data must then be collected in a defensible manner, following Chain of Custody guidelines.

Finally, the data may also be processed for review including analytics.

This whole process can take a few weeks, although it may only take a day or two if it's a simple analysis.

At the first possible opportunity, consider instructing an early case assessment to provide insight and assist with formulating strategy for your matter.

Collecting sufficient evidence

The data collection team must be provided with the device(s) involved so the data can be safely extracted and stored for analysis. This means creating a digital "snapshot" of all data on the device, which can run anywhere from a couple of hours to a few days.

It's not possible to skip this step, even if you're only looking for a small piece of information e.g., one text message. If there's no verifiable forensic image of all data contained within the device, there's a chance the evidence will not be defensible in court.

Identifying the evidence for your matter

Once the examination is complete, the data collection experts must analyse the data based on:

The requirements of the matter; and

Relevant protocols and regulatory requirements involved

This process might take up to five days to complete, but rest assured our team is committed to completing the analysis as soon as possible.

Reviewing the evidence

Don't forget you'll need time to actually review the evidence and consider how it affects your matter. In simple matters, evidence can be reviewed quickly, but if transcripts or multiple images are involved, it could take several days.

Always leave enough time to review the evidence properly, based on the matter complexity.

Here's a top tip: consider outsourcing all printing, scanning, and court book preparation to our team so you can focus on building your case.

