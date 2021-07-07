ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The new financial year has arrived! Now is a great time to reflect on the past 12-months and look at how you can best position your business for an even bigger and better FY2021/22.

There are many facets to your business that could use a bit of a tune-up, especially if you have not taken the time to do so over the past 12-18 months.

Our toolkit will give help you in identifying those key areas you need to review in order to best position your business for the new financial year ahead.

New Financial Year Business Checklist

When was the last time you looked at your business structure? Is it the right fit for your business now? If you have business partners, is your shareholder's agreement up-to-date and fit-for-purpose? Have you registered all of your intellectual property and claimed the assets you need in the day-to-day operations (website, social media, etc.)? Are your licenses, policies and procedures current and reflective of your current operations? If you have employees, do you have the correct workplace agreements in place, and do you have up-to-date contracts? Are your terms and conditions correct? Are your insurance policies up-to-date and reflective of your current operations? Have you been proactive with your debt recovery, and what is your current debtor list looking like?

Why Download Our Toolkit?

Our informative guide, prepared by Business Advisory Directors Nadia Sabaini and Brian Smith, will give you some of the key steps you need to start taking this new financial year to ensure your business is on solid foundations for the months ahead. We will also be offering a no-obligation half-an-hour consultation where we can discuss some of your most pressing issues and how to manage them.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.