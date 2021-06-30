ARTICLE

As the End of the Financial Year draws upon us, it's always a good time to reflect on the year that has been and start looking to the new financial year. To make life just that little bit easier for you, we've prepared an end of financial year business toolkit that details some of the aspects of your business that should be considered.

There are many aspects to your business that could use a bit of a tune-up, especially if you have not taken the time to do so over the past 12-18 months.

Your business situation may have changed, and with that, how your business looks, feels, and operates. The business landscape is constantly changing, and your business must do too. Our end of financial year toolkit will give help you in identifying those key areas you need to review in order to best position your business for the new financial year ahead.

End of Financial Year Business Checklist

When was the last time you looked at your business structure? Is it the right fit for your business now? If you have business partners, is your shareholder's agreement up-to-date and fit-for-purpose? Have you registered all of your intellectual property and claimed the assets you need in the day-to-day operations (website, social media, etc.)? Are your licenses, policies and procedures current and reflective of your current operations? If you have employees, do you have the correct workplace agreements in place, and do you have up-to-date contracts? Are your terms and conditions correct? Are your insurance policies up-to-date and reflective of your current operations? Have you been proactive with your debt recovery, and what is your current debtor list looking like?

