13 June 2024

Podcast: TaxLand with Fletch and Sarah – Payroll tax and mortgage brokers – what happened in Loan Market Group?

Cooper Grace Ward

Discusses Loan Market Group decision of payroll tax and mortgage brokers, and possible consequences for medical practices.
Australia Tax
In this episode of TaxLand, Fletch and Sarah talk about the recent decision in Loan Market Group Pty Ltd v Chief Commissioner of State Revenue [2024] NSWSC 390 that dealt with the relevant contract provisions in the context of mortgage brokers. We also look at what consequences that may have for medical practices. Travel to TaxLand with us via Spotify or Apple Podcasts to learn more.

