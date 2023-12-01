Building on our previous insights shared by John Laird, Principal Government Advisory, on June 26, 2023, this article provides a critical update and further elaboration on the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) lodgement amnesty program. As the end-of-year deadline of December 31, 2023, draws near, it's crucial for businesses grappling with statutory debts to the ATO to be fully informed about the impending closure of this program.

Recap and Expansion on the Amnesty Program

Initially outlined in our June coverage, the ATO's amnesty program was inaugurated as part of the 2023-24 Budget initiatives. Targeting small businesses with annual turnovers below $10 million, this program offers a reprieve for overdue tax returns and activity statements due from December 1, 2019, to February 28, 2022. This opportunity is significant for businesses at risk of penalties due to delayed lodgements. However, it's crucial to note that exclusions apply, including for certain wealth groups and obligations beyond the scope of income tax and activity statements.

Strategic Steps Towards Compliance as Deadline Nears

Completing Overdue Lodgements: The focus should be on ensuring all overdue tax documents are filed before the amnesty deadline. This proactive step is crucial to avoid accruing penalties and further financial strain. Navigating Financial Liabilities: If lodgements lead to substantial liabilities, businesses should consider the ATO's payment plan options. These plans offer a tailored approach, considering the business's financial health and future obligations. Deep Dive into Payment Plan Options: For businesses with debts up to $100,000, the ATO allows the establishment of payment plans online or via registered agents. It's worth assessing the flexibility and terms of these plans to align them with your financial strategy.

Ongoing Compliance and Financial Management

Post-amnesty, it remains essential for businesses to maintain tax compliance. This includes the timely submission of future returns and addressing liabilities as they arise. It's also important to manage the General Interest Charge effectively, which can be minimized through strategic payments.

