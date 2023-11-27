ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Fletch Heinemann and Sarah Lancaster dive into the age old debate of contractor vs employee in this episode of TaxLand. With fresh insights from recent cases and the ATO's draft tax ruling and PCG, we break down the issues for businesses and workers and the pitfalls of misclassifying the contractual relationship. This discussion is designed to clarify the complexities of employment classification in today's dynamic work landscape. Come travel to TaxLand with us!

Click here to listen to the podcast

© Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers

Cooper Grace Ward is a leading Australian law firm based in Brisbane.

This publication is for information only and is not legal advice. You should obtain advice that is specific to your circumstances and not rely on this publication as legal advice. If there are any issues you would like us to advise you on arising from this publication, please contact Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers.