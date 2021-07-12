With the end of the 2020-2021 financial year fast approaching, there are many tax planning strategies that as a business owner you need to consider and have in place before 30 June 2021.

If you haven't done so already, now is the time to review your tax affairs to ensure you have taken advantage of relevant reliefs available to you, addressed items that need to be done, and considered planning opportunities.

Our team has worked together to prepare a handy year end tax planning guide for businesses which is available for you to download.

The guide summarises some key tax planning tips which should be considered before 30 June 2021. However, always remember that the most effective tax plan is to seek out professional advice.

Download our 'Year End Tax Planning Guide for Businesses' here.

