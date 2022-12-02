self

Risks are a leading cause for keeping business owners and directors awake at night, imagining every possible scenario and its consequences on the future of a business.

Lucie Reichstein is joined by Mellor Olsson Partner Joanna Andrew in this week's episode to discuss what risk management is, the common types of risk in business; from financial and people to governance and organisational, and how businesses should approach implementing it into their governance.

Full Disclosure is a Podcast providing legal information and updates to individuals, businesses and business advisors in South Australia. It is produced by Mellor Olsson, a full-service South Australian law firm.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.