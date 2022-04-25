The Queensland government's Business Basics Grants Program opens round 3 at 9am on Wednesday 4 May 2022.



This program provides $5,000 funding to support businesses who want to increase core skills and adopt best practice across 5 priority areas:



Priority Grant funding will only be approved for these eligible activities Training and Coaching Business development, marketing, human resources or business planning topics

Training/coaching up to 4 months duration Website build / upgrades Website build or upgrade (including refresh)

Adding e-commerce

Developing new website content Professional business advice Business plans Strategic marketing services Strategic marketing plans including search engine optimisation advice Business continuity and succession Business continuity or succession plans

Cyber safety training and tools



Eligibility

To be eligible to apply for this grant, the business must:

have fewer than 20 employees (by headcount)

be operating and have an active Australian Business Number (ABN)

be registered for GST

have a Queensland headquarters and an operating address in the relevant funding stream

have an expected turnover of $300,000 or less for the current financial year

not have been approved for funding under an earlier round of Business Basics

have owners/directors that are not undischarged bankrupt, and

be solvent.

This grant is available to reimburse the cost of preparing business and succession plans. Should you require a written quote from us to submit with your application, please contact your local Moore Advisor.



We understand that grant spots are taken very quickly and often within the first hour of opening. We encourage you to have your application and all supplementary information ready before the grant opens.

