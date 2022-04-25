The Queensland government's Business Basics Grants
Program opens round 3 at 9am on Wednesday 4 May 2022.
This program provides $5,000 funding to support businesses who want to increase core skills and adopt best practice across 5 priority areas:
|Priority
|Grant funding will only be approved for these eligible activities
|Training and Coaching
|
|Website build / upgrades
|
|Professional business advice
|
|Strategic marketing services
|
|Business continuity and succession
|
Eligibility
To be eligible to apply for this grant, the business must:
- have fewer than 20 employees (by headcount)
- be operating and have an active Australian Business Number (ABN)
- be registered for GST
- have a Queensland headquarters and an operating address in the relevant funding stream
- have an expected turnover of $300,000 or less for the current financial year
- not have been approved for funding under an earlier round of Business Basics
- have owners/directors that are not undischarged bankrupt, and
- be solvent.
This grant is available to reimburse the cost of preparing
business and succession plans. Should you require a written
quote from us to submit with your application, please contact your
local Moore Advisor.
We understand that grant spots are taken very quickly and often within the first hour of opening. We encourage you to have your application and all supplementary information ready before the grant opens.
This article is issued as general commentary - please contact us about your specific circumstances.