Episode 12 – Authenticity with James Palmer

Tim and Mel discuss corporate purpose with HSF's previous Chair and Senior Partner, James Palmer, one of the UK's leading M&A, capital markets and corporate lawyers, with deep experience in corporate governance and regulation. James explores the overall framing of ESG, and the importance of approaching company strategy with purpose and authenticity. James speaks with passion on navigating the ethical dimension of ESG issues, from "just transition" in the energy sector through to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

