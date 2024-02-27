In this article, the HSF Australian CC&I team explores corporate crime and investigations issues to watch in 2024.

ESG continues to place increased expectations around social and governance aspects and we can expect to continue to see companies exposed to regulatory and enforcement scrutiny where there has been an inadequate appreciation of corporate crime expectations within the risk environment. The following 12 months will also likely see yet more adjustments to regulatory settings including foreign bribery law reform and further Government consultation and reviews whilst the newly equipped National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) will ensure scrutiny over integrity concerns will persist. Ongoing global volatility will continue to feature throughout 2024 and businesses needs to be alert to further legal change as well as evolving areas of risk including within the sanctions environment.

Download and explore the full Outlook here.

