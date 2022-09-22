This edition examines record breaking $123 billion worth of transactions involving Australian targets listed on the ASX that were conducted by way of takeover bid or scheme of arrangement in the 2022 financial year.

The report provides detailed insight into:

the key trends in, and drivers of, Australian public M&A transactions in FY22;

insights on targeted sectors, geographical dispersion of bidders and popularity of deal tactics; and

developments in deal features and exploring the issues from case studies

View our key findings or download a copy of the report here.

