Kam Jamshidi (Partner, Melbourne) and Malika Chandrasegaran (Partner, Sydney) discuss the rise in ESG consciousness and integration into the M&A process to manage risks whilst also driving consumer demand, with the energy transition providing valuable insights for consumer sector companies. Kam and Malika see four phases of ESG driven M&A including portfolio review, consolidation of ESG challenged businesses, private capital focussing more on ESG conscious investing and buyers of last resort.

Rampant digitisation, pressure on ESG, post-Covid upheaval - our video series tackles the big trends in the booming Asia-Pacific consumer sector

Consumer sector companies will not return to pre-pandemic settings - the changes to business models are here to stay. Supply chain reinvention. Online customer service. Remote working. Artificial Intelligence and machine learning. All things digitization.

How fast consumer confidence recovers is different in each jurisdiction, and many countries are now using their recovery plans to push through climate action. And so too for consumer companies building customer trust (and shareholder value) through social capital initiatives.

In this series, our Asia Pacific Consumer Sector team will explore the key issues driving trends in 2022 and share their predictions on those that will have lasting impact for consumer sector companies.