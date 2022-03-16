ARTICLE

Kam Jamshidi and Malika Chandrasegaran discuss the rise in ESG consciousness and integration into the M&A process to manage risks whilst also driving consumer demand, with the energy transition providing valuable insights for consumer sector companies. Kam and Malika see four phases of ESG driven M&A including portfolio review, consolidation of ESG challenged businesses, private capital focussing more on ESG conscious investing and buyers of last resort.

