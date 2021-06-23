Australia:
Mary Digiglio-Managing Partner, quoted in The Australian: Partnership survey: Growing firms ramp up demand for lawyers
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Mary Digiglio-Managing partner, quoted in The Australian
article, Partnership survey: Growing firms ramp up demand for
lawyers, published on 17 June 2021: Read full article here
For further information please contact:
Mary Digiglio, Partner
Phone: +61 2 9777 8388
Email: med@swaab.com.au
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Australia
Is Your Board Efficient?
Dilitrust
Putting together a board book for board meetings can be tedious. Worse yet is the board that has not yet gone digital in any way.
Board Meeting Questions That Radiate Confidence
Dilitrust
The Board of Directors is responsible for managing every aspect of the company per its charter document. For that reason, the board must ask thoughtful and practical questions...