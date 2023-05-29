In this podcast series, Australian partners Rebekah Gay and Emma Iles explore a variety of topics, issues and areas of intellectual property law.

In episode 19, Emma and Rebekah discuss Ed Sheeran's recent successes defending copyright claims against him in the Manhattan Federal Court and the UK High Court, as well as other recent copyright stoushes between major pop artists. Emma and Rebekah unpack some of the nuances of copyright law, its role in protecting creators and the fine balance required to avoid granting a monopoly which would prevent others from using the building blocks of music, especially in western pop music which usually employs a 12-note scale.

self

For more in the series of Emma and Rebekah talk IP podcasts click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.