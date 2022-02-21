In this podcast series, Australian partners Rebekah Gay and Emma Iles explore a variety of topics, issues and areas of intellectual property law.

In episode 10, Emma and Rebekah are joined by Kishaya Delaney, a proud Wiradjuri woman, member of the Uluru Statement Youth Dialogue and a graduate in the Sydney Herbert Smith Freehills office, to discuss the recent assignment of copyright assignment in the Aboriginal Flag to the Federal Government. Does it really mean the Aboriginal flag has been 'freed' for all?

