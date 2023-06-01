Resolving Property Co-Ownership Disputes: A Guide to Section 66G and Court-Appointed Trustees. An article co-authored by David Levi-Levi Consulting in conjunction with Nick Dale-Partner, Swaab.

The purchase of residential or commercial property together may occur for a variety of personal or business reasons. However, if circumstances change, one co-owner may wish to sell or divest their interest while their fellow co-owners don't and are unwilling or unable to buy the former out. If you want to sell a property which you co-own in NSW, what happens when the other owner doesn't? Section 66G of the Conveyancing Act 1919 provides a solution.

To read the full article click here

