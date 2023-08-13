The World Commerce and Contracting Association's (WorldCC) APAC Summit in Melbourne this week focused on "from operational overload to strategic value" and was well attended by both public and private organisations from across the region, including NSW Treasury.

Our key takeaways from the conference were:

- commercial and procurement teams have faced challenges over recent years that has tested their resilience and creativity as individuals and teams. Simultaneously, it has shone a light on their critical importance to business outcomes strategic value - the meaning of strategic value varies amongst people. ChatGPT had a definition. At its heart, supporting a business to deliver strategic value involves understanding the organisation's purpose, mission and goals, collaborating across disciplines and with internal clients and bringing the benefit of your experience and knowledge to the fore to shape better outcomes. To deliver strategic value, commercial and legal professionals need to value their knowledge and experience, be visible, build trust and relationships and regularly reinforce their credentials

In their research experiment, WorldCC brought together negotiators from across their community to negotiate on a set scenario, with a control team conducting a traditional human negotiation, and others using AI in different ways. We heard from participants in the experiment about what the use of AI meant for them in terms of planning for the negotiation and the questions they chose to ask. The AI tool came up with potential solutions the human negotiators hadn't thought of themselves, so it certainly opened up their thinking.

The affirmative team in the "big debate" raised the spectre of a negotiation conducted by two never-sleeping robots programmed to "win at all costs". In contrast, it turns out from the WorldCC research that ChatGPT has a distinct bias against adversarial approaches.

technology tools - as ever, the technology supporting contracts and commercial management continues to become more effective and sophisticated. After looking closely at these tools and hearing case studies of their implementation, we were reminded that these tools are readily available to us to make valuable changes in efficiency and productivity without significant cost.

It was pleasing to see more enterprises tackling the challenge of creating a reliable, central repository of contracts. Aside from all its legal uses, centralising contract data creates a rich pool of information and knowledge about the enterprise, its operations, its relations with suppliers and where it can improve

reducing "the risk of uncertainty" in contracting - collaboration, relational contracting, multi-party RASCI matrices and building contracts to align with the motivational drivers of contract participants all contribute to reducing the risk of uncertainty

