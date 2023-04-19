Some time ago, the writer issued a publication on changes that were being discussed to the Australian Consumer Law designed to toughen the laws on unfair contract terms. You can find that publication here. Well, those changes are here now, and it is important to discuss how these laws affect lenders and what you should do to ensure compliance.

From 9 November 2023, the prohibitions on unfair contract terms contained in the Australian Consumer Law within the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (the 'ACL') and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission Act 2001 (the 'ASIC Act'), which apply to all standard form contracts including credit contracts, will change to:

broaden the definition of a small business to capture more customers;

broaden the definition of a standard form contract to capture more transactions; and

substantially increase penalties and other remedies for non-compliance.

In the writer's opinion, most Australian businesses will be affected, including private mortgage funds, and given the severity of the consequences that can arise from non-compliance, it is important for lenders to become familiar with these laws and ensure their documentation is updated to comply.

What is the law on unfair contract terms?

In brief, the law prohibits the use of unfair contract terms in standard form contracts with either consumers or small businesses. The ACL provisions apply to contracts for goods and services or an interest in land. The ASIC Act provisions apply to contracts for financial products and services, which specifically include the provision of credit (whether Code or otherwise) for the purpose of the unfair contract terms laws.

A 'small business' means any business with fewer than 100 employees or a turnover of less than $10 million. From 9 November 2023 the price threshold of the contract is being removed such that any contract with a small business will be captured.

A 'standard form contract' means, broadly, a contract which is offered on a 'take it or leave it' basis. There is no strict definition, and the Court is asked to consider various matters in order to decide whether a contract is 'standard form'. These include the bargaining strength of the parties, whether the contract was pre-prepared (before any meaningful negotiation) and whether the contract has been used in substantially the same form for other customers. From 9 November 2023, the Court will be asked to ignore a customer's ability to negotiate minor changes or select options within the contract, as well as whether any other customer has been able to negotiate the contract previously.

An 'unfair contract term', within a standard form contract, is a term that:

would cause significant imbalance in the parties' rights and obligations arising under the contract; AND is not reasonably necessary in order to protect the legitimate interests of the party who would be advantaged by the term; AND would cause significant detriment (financial or otherwise) to a party if it were to be applied or relied upon.

From 9 November 2023, the penalties associated with the use of unfair contract terms are increasing dramatically. It will no longer be a matter of the customer or a regulatory body bringing proceedings to have a contract amended, the use of unfair contract terms will also be the subject of a financial penalty:

For corporations: a maximum of $50 million, 3 times the value of the benefit derived from the term, or 30% of the adjusted turnover during the period of the breach, or the previous 12 months, whichever is the longer.

For individuals: a maximum of $2.5million.

In addition, the Court will have the power to order additional remedies to reduce loss or damage to the customer.

What terms in credit documents are likely to be considered unfair?

In 2018, ASIC conducted a review of the 'big four' banks' credit terms and conditions and made several recommendations that resulted in changes to those terms. In ASIC's Report 565: Unfair Contract Terms and Small Business Loans, ASIC outlined the following as being areas of concern in small business loan contracts:

Entire agreement clauses "Clauses that prevent lenders from being held contractually responsible for conduct, statements or representations made to small business borrowers outside the written contract are likely to be unfair." Broad indemnification clauses "Clauses that require borrowers to cover losses, costs and expenses incurred due to the fraud, negligence or wilful misconduct of the bank, its employees or agents or a receiver appointed by the bank are likely to be unfair." Event of default clauses "Material adverse change events of default-Clauses that allow lenders to treat a loan as being in default because of any unspecified "material adverse change" are likely to be unfair. These clauses gave the banks a very broad discretion to call a default against the borrower without giving the borrower any clarity about what types of change could result in a default. The banks have confirmed that these clauses have been removed or will no longer be applied to their small business loan contracts. Specific events of non-monetary default- The wording of these specific events may still be broad enough for an event to trigger a disproportionate enforcement action by the lender. For example, even though "misrepresentation" is listed in small business loan contracts as a specific event of default, if a minor misrepresentation by the borrower such as an incorrect date of birth, led to a default and enforcement under the loan contract, this could be a disproportionate enforcement action." Financial indicator covenants "The use of a breach of some financial indicator covenants such as loan-to-valuation ratio (LVR) in small business loans to trigger a default and enforcement of the loan could be unfair where a breach of a particular covenant by a small business borrower does not present a material credit risk to the lender." Unilateral variation clauses "Clauses that give lenders a broad ability to vary contracts without agreement from the small business borrower have a high risk of being unfair as they cause a significant imbalance in the rights of the lender and small business borrower (in favour of the lender) and are unlikely to be reasonably necessary to protect the legitimate interests of the lender if they can be used in a broad range of circumstances to make a broad range of variations to the contract."

Since then, the Federal Court has had the opportunity to consider unfair contract terms in credit contracts on at least two occasions, being ASIC v Bendigo and Adelaide Bank [2020] FCA 716 and later ASIC v Bank of Queensland Limited [2021] FCA 957.

Generally, the Court found the following terms to be unfair:

Specific indemnification clauses where the customer did not cause the bank's loss but it was caused by the bank and the customer did not have a corresponding right; Event of default clauses which allowed the bank to take severe action in respect of a minor default, which did not allow the borrower the opportunity to remedy the default, containing default triggers based on events outside the customer's control but within the bank's control, based on the bank forming a unilateral opinion of a matter, and those expressed in vague or undefined circumstances. Unilateral variation and termination clauses allowing the bank to unilaterally reduce funds available to the customer or terminate its obligations if the customer did not accept new terms. Conclusive evidence clauses which shifted the evidential burden to the customer in circumstances where the bank would have the primary evidence, and which allowed the bank to conclusively state what was owed by the customer with limited opportunity to challenge that decision.

In the Bendigo Bank decision, the Court also commented on transparency and drafting issues including:

Use of open ended or catch-all definitions. Use of definitions where the abbreviated term had little relationship with the definition and could be misleading, for example 'periodic review' did not contain any periodic element. The use of clause headings and clause location in a way which resulted in important terms being 'buried' within larger or unrelated sections of the contract. The use of 'legal language' such as the words 'in the absence of manifest error' and 'legal expenses on a full indemnity basis' being terms having a defined legal meaning the customer would be unlikely to know.

How does this impact private lenders?

If you are a lender who lends to consumers or small businesses using pre-drafted loan documentation which you do not expect to be negotiated, then the unfair contract terms laws will likely apply to you. Although many smaller lenders will argue that their loan documentation is individually prepared for each deal and wholly negotiable, note that the law contains a presumption that a contract will be 'standard form' such that the burden falls on the lender to prove otherwise. Consequently, it would be the writer's recommendation for all lenders to ensure their documentation complies with the unfair contract term laws.

This of course applies to both licensed and unlicensed lenders as between the ACL and the ASIC Act, these laws extend to any form of contract.

To ensure compliance with the unfair contract term laws, you will need to undertake a legal review of their documentation to identify possible unfair contract terms. You should note that unfair contract terms do not extend to the 'main subject matter' of a contract, so this is not about the interest rate being charged or other offer parameters, but rather the bulk of the terms of the contract outlining the rights and obligations of the parties. Some of the terms which were determined in the Bendigo Bank decision to be unfair and the terminology which the Court took the liberty to comment on, will most certainly appear in a number of private lenders' loan documents, as many of those terms would be considered industry practice.

Your legal counsel will be able to conduct a comprehensive review of your documentation suite and identify improvements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.