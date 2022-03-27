ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Federal Government recently passed laws that allows directors of financially distressed businesses a new 'safe harbour' to turn around their business without the stress of being personally pursued for insolvent trading actions.

We invite you to join Simon Cathro (Cathro & Partners) and Mark Wilson (W Advisors) to discuss the safe harbour process and the important steps you will need to take to ensure protection of yourself whilst maximizing the chances of return probability of your business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.