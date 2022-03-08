ARTICLE

In this special edition of the Employment Law for the Time Poor Podcast, join Emily Haar and Professor Andrew Stewart for a discussion on the implications of the High Court's decisions in Jamsek and Personnel Contracting, which have adjusted the way in which the "multi-factor test" for considering whether a worker is an employee or independent contractor is conducted.

Rather than the broader factual circumstances being relevant, the focus now is solely on the contractual terms, unless the arrangement is a sham, or has been varied by conduct. While defending an independent contracting arrangement is now somewhat easier, each situation will need to be assessed on a case by case basis, and contractual drafting is vitally important.

