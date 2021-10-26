ARTICLE

Australia: Restraints of trade in commercial documents must be reasonable

Commercial contracts frequently contain restraints of trade designed to protect the interests of one of the parties.

The validity of those restraints depend upon a wide range of factors.

Recently-those factors were examined in Belflora Pty Ltd v Vinflora Pty Ltd [2021] NSWCA 178.

In this case, the parties had previously been in a commercial agreement involving the sale of flowers at the Flemington markets, including South American flowers.

They agreed to divide up the business between them and entered into an agreement which contained a restraint provision.

The restraint provision prohibited Vinflora from importing flowers from South America and displaying such flowers on its stands. It also provided that Vinflora could only purchase South American flowers from Belflora, and only to fulfil orders, with the profit to be shared. Belflora was subject to the same restraints in relation to Kenyan flowers.

In the first instance, the trial judge concluded that a restraint provision in an agreement between Belflora and the first respondent, Vinflora Pty Ltd (Vinflora), (the Agreement) was void as an unreasonable restraint of trade. As a consequence, the primary judge dismissed Belflora's claim for injunctive relief, seeking to restrain Vinflora and the second respondent, Mr Vamsi Nagendra Babu Uppalapti (Mr Uppalapti), from displaying and selling South American flowers in contravention of the restraint clause.

The Court unanimously dismissed the Appeal.

The main issue on appeal was whether the restraint provision in the Agreement was void as an unreasonable restraint of trade.

Belflora argued that the primary judge erred in failing to apply s 4(1) of the Restraints of Trade Act 1976 (NSW) in determining whether the restraint was enforceable by Belflora.

Belflora argued that had the primary judge applied that section, his Honour would have upheld the restraint as being a valid restraint of trade as it was not against public policy.

Factors for Consideration

Was the restraint provision in the Agreement void as an unreasonable restraint of trade?

From a practical and commercial perspective, restraint clauses can be a delicate balancing of each party's respective interests.

However-any attempts to restrict a commercial activity should be treated cautiously and carefully and all of the relevant factors examined to ensure that the restraint terms are reasonable and enforceable.

The loss of such rights can have a significant consequences in terms of loss of market share, and revenues.

The cost of obtaining sound legal advice and careful drafting to cover these issues will be money well spent to minimise any risk of a successful challenge to the restraint provisions.