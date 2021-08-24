Scott Langdon speaks to the Australian Financial Review

As business disruptions continue, small- and medium-sized enterprises question options for survival.

Hard lockdowns, Covid-19 testing and the vaccine rollout remain dominant features of 2021. With state-based approaches still evolving, businesses must keep pace in order to survive. While an array of strategies for managing these disruptions may be available, business survival is anything but equal. Restructuring expert Scott Langdon recently shared his insights with the Australian Financial Review's Jennifer Hewitt.

Having worked tirelessly to re-shape, re-invent and re-invigorate their businesses, Scott noted many organisations are now left questioning how much more they can do, "Now they think, 'we are back here again. How long can I hold on?' And financially, it's noticeably hotter in the kitchen than it was last year. 'I can't reinvent my business because that's what I did last year'."

Scott also highlighted the growing disparity in options available to big business and small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), stating, "The ability for corporates to source new cash, new equity, new debt, has never been greater, whereas small businesses don't have the same ability to source financial solutions."

Read the full article by Jennifer Hewitt in the Australian Financial Review here.

