Michael Byrnes is quoted in the article, "Legal employers need to keep an eye on non-compete developments", published in Lawyers Weekly on 8 May 2024

To read the full article please click here

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner

Phone: +61 2 9233 5544

Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.