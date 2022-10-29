An employment contract is an integral part of the employment relationship. Contracts can exist in a non-written form, however the purpose of a written contract is to define the terms of what is being agreed, to avoid things getting lost in translation, or over time, forgotten.

In this first episode of our two part series, we discuss the importance of contracts, and what we believe are the 9 critical express terms that should be included and why, being:

Notice of termination Type of employment Place of work Remuneration Hours of work Offset Entire agreement clause Position description Restraint of trade

Stay with us for "To Tweet or Not To Tweet"; where the team competes for the most tweetable of employment law news.

