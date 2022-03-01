On 24 February, our emploment lawyers Michael Bishop and Ben Drysdale discussed the recent High Court Decisions regarding Independent Contractors and how this can affect your business as well as steps your business should be taking.

If you would like to view the recording of the webinar, please click on the below link.

https://pointonpartnerspoc.sharefile.com/d-sd34d0d43809847fdadad8320c3045705

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.