The Federal Court has imposed a $6 million penalty on Booktopia Pty Ltd (Booktopia) for deceptive representations regarding consumer guarantee rights. The company admitted to misleading consumers through its online terms of business and customer service interactions. These practices restricted consumers' right to refunds, replacements, or repairs for faulty products and mispresented the consumer guarantee rights under Australian Consumer Law (ACL).

Consumer rights

Under the ACL, consumers are entitled to remedies if products do not meet guaranteed standards, including if they are of unacceptable quality. These rights extend to digital products and do not have a predefined expiration date. In the Booktopia case, the company falsely stated that consumers were entitled to a refund, repair, or replacement only if they notified the company within two business days of receiving a faulty or incorrect product.

Misleading and deceptive conduct

Booktopia's false representations breached ACL provisions, as consumers were misinformed about their rights. Notably, Booktopia misled consumers by stating they could not get a refund for digital products, such as eBooks, even if they were faulty. Further, the company misled 19 consumers by suggesting it was not obligated to provide a refund or replacement if notification was not made within two business days.

Practical implications

The court's ruling reinforces the importance of businesses accurately representing consumer rights under the ACL. Misrepresentations can result in significant penalties, reputational damage, and the necessity for corrective measures. Businesses should ensure they understand and comply with ACL provisions, both in their terms of service and communications with consumers. Booktopia is required to correct false or misleading claims on its website and establish a consumer law compliance program.

This case highlights the ongoing regulatory focus on consumer protection, underlining the potential consequences of non-compliance with the ACL. Companies are reminded to ensure their consumer guarantees, refund policies, and customer service practices are compliant with the ACL to avoid similar actions and repercussions.

Compliance checklist

Practical steps to address risks of breaching the ACL include:

review consumer policies: Examine your existing policies regarding refunds, repairs, replacements, and consumer guarantees.Ensure these policies align with the requirements of the ACL

Examine your existing policies regarding refunds, repairs, replacements, and consumer guarantees.Ensure these policies align with the requirements of the ACL train your staff: Ensure all customer service personnel and relevant staff understand consumer rights under the ACL, and their obligations when handling complaints or requests related to faulty goods or services

Ensure all customer service personnel and relevant staff understand consumer rights under the ACL, and their obligations when handling complaints or requests related to faulty goods or services ensure clear communication: Your consumer-facing communications, including website content, terms of service, and customer service scripts, should accurately reflect consumer rights under the ACL

Your consumer-facing communications, including website content, terms of service, and customer service scripts, should accurately reflect consumer rights under the ACL establish a compliance program: Implement a robust consumer law compliance program. This should include regular reviews of policies and procedures, training programs for staff, and mechanisms to address any potential breaches

Implement a robust consumer law compliance program. This should include regular reviews of policies and procedures, training programs for staff, and mechanisms to address any potential breaches promptly address consumer complaints: Develop a procedure for promptly and effectively handling consumer complaints regarding faulty or incorrect products. This should include providing appropriate remedies in accordance with the ACL, without imposing unreasonable time limitations or conditions.

