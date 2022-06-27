Julian Lincoln and Susannah Wilkinson explain the fundamentals of buying, selling and issuing Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to reach new consumers and marketplaces – describing NFTs as the "digital bridge" between traditional physical products and the metaverse. They outline some of the important legal aspects (e.g. IP rights, consumer protection and financial services regulation) to consider in issuing NFTs, alongside the equally important platform and technology aspects.

Watch

To watch the full video click here

Listen

About the Future of Consumer – Asia-Pacific Predictions series

Rampant digitisation, pressure on ESG, post-Covid upheaval – our video series tackles the big trends in the booming Asia-Pacific consumer sector

Consumer sector companies will not return to pre-pandemic settings – the changes to business models are here to stay. Supply chain reinvention. Online customer service. Remote working. Artificial Intelligence and machine learning. All things digitization.

How fast consumer confidence recovers is different in each jurisdiction, and many countries are now using their recovery plans to push through climate action. And so too for consumer companies building customer trust (and shareholder value) through social capital initiatives.

In this series, our Asia Pacific Consumer Sector team will explore the key issues driving trends in 2022 and share their predictions on those that will have lasting impact for consumer sector companies.