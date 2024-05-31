Residential Focus: Part 1 - RAB Act and DBP Act – under review

The Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW) (DBP Act) and the Residential Apartment Buildings (Compliance and Enforcement Powers) Act 2020 (NSW) (RAB Act) are two significant limbs in the push to reform the building industry in NSW. The Acts have significantly altered the risk profile of projects and their participants.

The RAB Act arms the NSW Building Commissioner with a suite of discretionary powers, such as the power to make orders requiring builders and developers to rectify defective building works or to stop work on residential apartment building projects.

The DBP Act has increased the regulation and scrutiny of building and design practitioners, by introducing a registration scheme and mandatory insurance, as well as requiring designs to be registered and compliance declared for class 2, 3 and 9c buildings. The DBP Act also introduces a statutory duty of care to take reasonable steps to avoid causing economic loss to owners, in relation to building work generally.

The Acts have evolved since 2020, with the most recent amendments made in 2023.

Each Act includes provision for review by the Public Accountability Committee (PAC) of the Legislative Council. On 21 May 2024, PAC adopted the following terms of reference for the review:

to consider the functions exercised or delegated by the Secretary

to determine whether the policy objectives of the Act remain valid and whether the terms of the Act remain effective for securing those objectives

to consider the desirability of establishing an independent NSW Building Commission to instead exercise the regulatory and oversight functions relating to the construction of buildings.

In adopting the terms of reference, the PAC noted that the third limb of the terms of reference had been made redundant by the establishing of the NSW Building Commission on 1 December 2023.

The Acts have been the source of significant uncertainty in the construction industry during their infancy and so the review is certainly welcome, to the extent that it may recommend clarification of obligations and powers. However, it is considered unlikely that any clarification of the scope and nature of the statutory duty of care will arise from the review, as this will evolve from the jurisprudence rather than codification.

