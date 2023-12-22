Corrs Projects Update provides a concise review of, and commercially focused commentary on, the latest major judicial and legislative developments affecting the Australian construction and infrastructure industry.

This edition includes:

  • Four feature articles

    • ESG and the successful delivery of major projects: key considerations for project proponents;

    • High Court rejects Spain's foreign state immunity claim and reinforces Australia's reputation as 'pro-arbitration';

    • Investment treaties and the energy transition: challenges and opportunities; and

    • 'Gatekeepers' to the board: regulators' changing expectations of general counsel.
  • Concise notes on cases of interest.

  • Other essential reading.

We hope that you will find this edition of Corrs Projects Update both informative and thought provoking.

You can access a copy of Projects Update: December 2023 here or click the 'DOWNLOAD PDF' button below.

