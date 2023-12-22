Corrs Projects Update provides a concise review of, and commercially focused commentary on, the latest major judicial and legislative developments affecting the Australian construction and infrastructure industry.
This edition includes:
- Four feature articles
- ESG and the successful delivery of major projects: key
considerations for project proponents;
- High Court rejects Spain's foreign state immunity claim and
reinforces Australia's reputation as
'pro-arbitration';
- Investment treaties and the energy transition: challenges and
opportunities; and
- 'Gatekeepers' to the board: regulators' changing expectations of general counsel.
- ESG and the successful delivery of major projects: key considerations for project proponents;
- Concise notes on cases of interest.
- Other essential reading.
We hope that you will find this edition of Corrs Projects Update both informative and thought provoking.
You can access a copy of Projects Update: December 2023 here or click the 'DOWNLOAD PDF' button below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.
| Lawyers Weekly
Law firm of the year
2021
|Employer of Choice for Gender Equality
(WGEA)