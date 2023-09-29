In Part 2 of Episode 2 of the podcast series, Kate and Laura explore the new Security of Payment legislation in Western Australia. In this instalment, they are joined by two eminent delay experts who will shed light on the intricacies of time bars, programming, and offer insights on how the construction industry can strive to better draft clauses on time bars, as well as make and respond to extension of time claims. Go back and listen to Part 1 conducting a deep dive into the new time bar regime here.

Listen to the podcast

Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · Security of Payment series – Thought leadership on time bars and programming: taking a new approach

