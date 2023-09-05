Implementation of the new time bar regime and update on Stage 2 of SOPA

Kate and Laura are releasing Part 1 of Episode 2 of the podcast series that explores the new Security of Payment legislation in Western Australia. They will discuss Stage 2 of the implementation of the legislation and conduct a deep dive into the new time bar regime. Listen to episode 1 on how to ensure you are SOPA ready here.

Listen to the podcast

