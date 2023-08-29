ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This piece is an extract from GAR's Know-How Construction Arbitration, first published in August 2023. The whole publication is available here.

The Global Arbitration Review's Know-How Construction Arbitration provides an overview of common construction arbitration issues across different jurisdictions. Select expert practitioners answer commonly asked questions for key jurisdictions to assist readers with solving the challenges of their working days. Andrew and Jey have authored the 2023 Australian chapter.

You can access a copy of the Australia chapter here, or click 'Download PDF file' below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.