Corrs Projects Update provides a concise review of, and commercially focused commentary on, the latest major judicial and legislative developments affecting the Australian construction and infrastructure industry.
This edition includes:
- Feature articles:
- Dispute boards and the Olympic Games: A tried and tested method of dispute avoidance;
- Ensuring effective stakeholder consultation following Santos v Tipakalippa; and
- An historic moment - The HCCH judgments convention to enter into force on 1 September 2023.
- Concise notes on cases of interest around Australia.
- Other essential reading.
We hope that you will find this edition of Corrs Projects Update both informative and thought provoking.
You can access a copy of Projects Update: May 2023 or click the 'DOWNLOAD PDF' below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.
| Lawyers Weekly
Law firm of the year
2021
|Employer of Choice for Gender Equality
(WGEA)