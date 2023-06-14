Corrs Projects Update provides a concise review of, and commercially focused commentary on, the latest major judicial and legislative developments affecting the Australian construction and infrastructure industry.

This edition includes:

  • Feature articles:
    • Dispute boards and the Olympic Games: A tried and tested method of dispute avoidance;
    • Ensuring effective stakeholder consultation following Santos v Tipakalippa; and
    • An historic moment - The HCCH judgments convention to enter into force on 1 September 2023.
  • Concise notes on cases of interest around Australia.
  • Other essential reading.

We hope that you will find this edition of Corrs Projects Update both informative and thought provoking.

You can access a copy of Projects Update: May 2023 or click the 'DOWNLOAD PDF' below.

Download PDF file

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

    Lawyers Weekly Law firm of the year 2021                  
 		Employer of Choice for Gender Equality (WGEA)