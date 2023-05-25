The latest edition of Fundamental features the final part of our series about developer run projects and development management agreements and what you need to know.

We take a close look at—

  • the importance for lenders to understand their mortgage priority
  • the independent review requirement of the anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing regime
  • practical implications of the new seller disclosure statement
  • a warning for AFS licensees about finfluencers
  • whether directors and developers can be liable for defective construction work
  • ASIC pursuing an insurer for unfair contract terms
  • the Privacy Act Review Report.

We also celebrate the latest achievements of our team members, including:

We hope you enjoy Fundamental and we look forward to your feedback.

