- the importance for lenders to understand their mortgage priority
- the independent review requirement of the anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing regime
- practical implications of the new seller disclosure statement
- a warning for AFS licensees about finfluencers
- whether directors and developers can be liable for defective construction work
- ASIC pursuing an insurer for unfair contract terms
- the Privacy Act Review Report.
We also celebrate the latest achievements of our team members, including:
- associate Matt Dolan being recognised as 'One to Watch' in the latest edition of Best Lawyers in Australia
- Langton Clarke, Emma Donaghue, Kristy Dorney, Mark Lyons, Kristy McCluskey, and Sean McMahon being recognised as Australia's 'Best Lawyers'
- associate Taylor Green being chosen as a finalist in the Lawyers Weekly 30 Under 30 Awards in the Financial Services category.
