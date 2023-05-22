Helen Kowal appeared on Owners Corporation Network's webinar on Remedial work and the Building Practitioners Act.

The OCN hosted this important webinar presented by Matt Press, Executive Director, Compliance and Dispute Resolution NSW Department of Customer Service, Helen Kowal, Partner Swaab, and Deborah Lockhart, Manager Risk, and Compliance RHM Consulting. The webinar is suitable for owners, committee members, strata managers, and building managers seeking clarity around the NSW Design and Building Practitioners Act 2021 (DBP) and its implications for remedial works in residential strata.

The July 2021 NSW Design and Building Practitioners Act (DBP) provides a new regulatory framework for residential strata building work. The DBP introduced various practitioner registration classes and processes to promote better building outcomes for our homes and investments. There has been a lot for government, industry, and owners to learn as it takes effect in remedial works.

For the past two years, the Government has been consulting with the strata remedial industry peak body, The Australasian Concrete Repair and Remedial Building Association (ACRA) on unintended consequences.

