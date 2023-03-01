ARTICLE

What Construction Material Will Disappear in the Future?

Besides the infamous asbestos, there are some other materials that can cause poisoning and diseases, and for which some countries have already created stricter legislation regarding their use (7 February 2023). More...

Fixed Price Not Value

The nature of construction is that contractors and subcontractors price projects months before actual costs are known. They are given only a few months to quantify complex risks on multi-billion-dollar projects and unsurprisingly, despite their best efforts, there is often a difference between the initial budget and the actual cost (8 February 2023). More...

New home forecasts paint bumpy road ahead

"The current environment is a difficult one for the industry marked by rising interest rates, robust cost pressures and labour shortages. Despite this, the total volume of construction activity grew modestly (+1.5 per cent) to $215.1 billion during 2021–22," stated Master Builders Australia CEO Denita Wawn (7 February 2023). More...

Builders respond to December building approvals

Builders hope to see a sustained increase in high density dwelling construction which are driving early signs of a rebound in building approvals says Master Builders Australia Deputy CEO Shaun Schmitke (2 February 2023). More...

Registration is open for the NCC 2022 Webinar Series

The Australian Building Codes Board (ABCB) invites you to a series of free online webinars to learn about key changes and new provisions in NCC 2022 Volume One and Volume Two for energy efficiency, condensation management and livable housing design. Read more here.

The roller coaster ride set to continue as rates rise

"Lending for new homes is down by 62.4 per cent since its peak in January 2021, to its lowest level since November 2012," stated HIA's Chief Economist, Tim Reardon. Read more here.

Building approvals down 22 percent. Cash rate impact still to come

The Australian Bureau of Statistics released its monthly building approvals data for December for detached houses and multi-units covering all states and territories. "This data included a 2.4 per cent decline in house approvals in December 2022," stated HIA Chief Economist Tim Reardon. Read more here.

Dyjecinska v Step-Up Renovations (NSW) Pty Ltd; Step-Up Renovations (NSW) Pty Ltd v Dyjecinska [2023] NSWCATAP 36

APPEALS – Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) – enforceability of contract – requirement for writing – whether non-compliance with s 7 requirements renders contact unenforceable by contractor – s10 – whether rectification work is a reasonable course to adopt.

Builders Licensing Act 1971; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Regulation 2013 (NSW); District Court Act 1973 (NSW); Electronic Transactions Act 1999 (Cth); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Home Building Regulation 2014 (NSW).

The Owners-Strata Plan 86807 v Crown Group Constructions Pty Ltd [2023] NSWSC 44

CIVIL PROCEDURE – originating process – amendment – disallowance of amendment – claim under the Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) s18B.

CIVIL PROCEDURE – originating process – amendment – disallowance of amendment – claim under Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW) – opportunity to replead.

Building Code of Australia; Civil Liability Act 2002 (NSW); Civil Procedure Act 2005 (NSW); Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

Falzon v Lockrey [2023] NSWCATAP 32

APPEALS – from exercise of discretion – regard to irrelevant considerations.

APPEALS – from exercise of discretion – disregard of relevant considerations .

APPEALS – leave to appeal – principles governing – leave to appeal refused.

APPEALS – procedural fairness – failure to give reasons – adequacy of reasons.

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) – building dispute – where the builder breached statutory warranties – work order made against the builder.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Home Building Regulation 2014 (NSW); Plumbing and Drainage Act 2011 (NSW).

Marks v Owners SP 30190 [2023] NSWCATAP 21

REAL PROPERTY – STRATA MANAGEMENT – changes to common property – levies – Strata Schemes Management Act 2015 (NSW) ss 24, 106, 108, 232.

COSTS – nature of relief requires special circumstances – no special circumstances – Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW) s 60 – Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW) r 38.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW); Strata Schemes Management Act 2015 (NSW).

Timilty Constructions Pty Ltd v Culina [2023] NSWCATAP 28

APPEAL – NCAT – leave to appeal from decision of Consumer and Commercial Division of NCAT – whether Tribunal failed to consider or give reasons for not accepting evidence – no question of law – alternatively, whether findings against the weight of evidence – new evidence – whether excessive uplift for preliminaries, builder's margin and contingencies – whether allowance for contingencies was not fair and equitable – Tribunal's decision varied in part – late application by appellant to vary Tribunal's money order for a work order.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

M and PG Projects Pty Ltd v Robert Groombridge t/as Northern Beaches Bricklayer [2022] NSWCATAP 392

APPEALS – leave to appeal – principles governing – leave to appeal refused.

COSTS – Party/Party – application by the respondent that the appellant pay the costs of the appeal dismissed.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

McLeod v Commissioner for Fair Trading [2022] NSWCATOD 179

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997; Home Building Act 1989; Licensing and Registration (Uniform Procedures) Act 2002.

Mehieddine v Commissioner for Fair Trading [2022] NSWCATOD 178

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – Home Building Act – contractor licences – general building work – relevant experience.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997; Home Building Act 1989; Licensing and Regulation (Uniform Procedures) Act 2002.

Tohme v Commissioner for Fair Trading [2022] NSWCATOD 177

ADMINISTRATIVE REVIEW – application for extension of time in which to seek administrative review – factors relevant to the exercise of that discretion – extension of time granted.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

McGufficke v Commissioner for Fair Trading [2022] NSWCATOD 176

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW Owner Building Permit – s32(1A) Home Building Act – special circumstances – dual occupancy.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989; Standard Instrument (Local Environmental Plans) Order 2006.

Doyle v Commissioner for Fair Trading [2022] NSWCATOD 175

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

James v Jandson Pty Ltd [2022] NSWSC 1686

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – NCAT – appeal of NCAT Appeal Panel decision – application to extend time for this appeal refused – summons dismissed – statutory warranties as to residential building work – breach of statutory warranty – whether new contract entered into or original contract varied – offer and acceptance – consideration – forbearance to sue – completion date of building works – leave to appeal finding of facts – interpretation of s 3B Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (NSW; Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Home Building Amendment Act 2011 (NSW); Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW).

Lamproglou v CTY Construction Pty Ltd [2022] NSWCATCD 165

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) – statutory warranties – due care and skill – materials – limitation period – minor defects – preferred outcome.

Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

Patel v Southern Cross Joinery Pty Limited [2022] NSWCATCD 162

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) – defective work.

Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

Effective Building & Construction Pty Ltd v Commissioner for Fair Trading [2022] NSWCATOD 180

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) – disqualification – fit and proper person.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Work Health and Safety Act 2011 (NSW).

Rocking Horse Constructions Pty Ltd v Equa Building Services Pty Ltd [2022] NSWSC 1751

PROCEDURE – costs – security for costs – application by plaintiff for security for costs of defending cross claim –exercise of discretion.

Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth)' Civil Procedure Act 2005 (NSW); Corporations Act 2001 (Cth); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW).

Green v Brown [2022] NSWCATAP 380

APPEAL – residential tenancy – failure to repair and consequent mould – appeal filed out of time – no legal error – no substantial miscarriage of justice – extension of time refused.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014; Residential Tenancies Act 2010; Residential Tenancies Regulation 2010.

Boutenko v The Owners – Strata Plan No 77480 [2022] NSWCATCD 166

LAND LAW – Strata title – duty of owners corporation to repair common property – breach – damages – limitation period – knowledge of loss – whether applicant within limitation period-s 106 (6) Strata Schemes Management Act 2015 (NSW).

LAND LAW – Strata title – Compulsory appointment of strata manager-s 237 Strata Schemes Management Act 2015 (NSW) – Principles applicable.

LIMITATION OF ACTIONS – strata title – statutory cause of action – Failure to repair common property –Knowledge of loss-s 106 (6) Strata Schemes Management Act 2015 (NSW).

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Strata Schemes Management Act 2015 (NSW); Trade Practices Act 1974 (Cth).

Whitehouse v Paradise Pools & Solar Pty Ltd [2022] NSWCATCD 161

COSTS – whether there are special circumstances warranting an award of costs.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

O'Loughlin v Commissioner for Fair Trading [2022] NSWCATOD 168

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – administrative review – licensing – endorsed contractor licence – restoration of authority – whether failure to renew due to inadvertence – whether just and equitable to allow restoration of authority – whether Applicant meets requirements for issue of licence – application of Instrument – qualifications.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013; Home Building Act 1989; Interpretation Act 1987; Licensing and Registration (Uniform Procedures) Act 2002; Property and Stock Agents Act 2002.

Harris v White [2022] NSWCATAP 395

APPEAL – procedural fairness – notice of hearing.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014; Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

Filliston v Quickspec Modular Pty Ltd [2022] NSWCATCD 169

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – whether contract between owner and individual or company – defective work – whether to make work order or money order – reasonable cost of rectification.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

Effective Building and Construction Pty Ltd v Jangoshian [2022] NSWCATAP 401

APPEAL – costs of appeal relating solely to apportionment of costs received by applicant at first instance as between respondents – "submitting appearance" by party successful party at first instance – whether that party ought succeed on costs where the appeal was resolved by consent.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Regulations 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

Champion Homes Sales Pty Ltd v Fawzi [2022] NSWCATAP 399

APPEALS – leave to appeal – decision not fair and equitable – decision against the weight of the evidence – no question of principle.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW).

Austral Built Pty Limited v Khan & Sultana [2022] NSWCATAP 403

APPEAL – whether error of law demonstrated – whether grounds for leave to appeal demonstrated – whether new evidence should be admitted.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013; Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

Nassif v Commissioner for Fair Trading; Toplace Pty Ltd v Commissioner for Fair Trading [2022] NSWCATOD 188

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – REVIEW OF DECISION BY EXTERNAL DECISION-MAKER – decision to cancel contractor licence and disqualify a licence holder pursuant to the Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

PRACTICE AND PROCEDURE – INTERLOCUTORY ORDER – interim decision – factors relevant to exercise of the power to make the interim decision under section 60 of the Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW).

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Residential Apartment Buildings (Compliance & Enforcement Powers) Act 2020 (NSW).

Gold Emporium Pty Ltd t/as Cordony Constructions v Anderson [2023] NSWCATAP 7

APPEAL – expert evidence-criticisms of the conduct of the expert and whether the expert evidence should be accepted – refusal to allow further evidence and whether there was procedural unfairness – whether leave to appeal should be granted in respect of findings of fact concerning defects.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) – ss 18B, 18G; National Construction Code.

The Owners – Strata Plan No 89005 v Stromer (No 3) [2022] NSWSC 1707

CIVIL PROCEDURE – summary disposal under UCPR r 13.4 – dismissal of cross-claim – defective pleading concerning statutory duty under s 37 of the Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW) – whether Scott Schedule provided by the cross-claimant adequately identifies the precautions the building supervisor should have taken to manager the risk of harm.

Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW).

Rehman v F&F Smart Homes Pty Ltd [2023] NSWCATCD 12

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – claims for defective, incomplete work, and delay – whether work order or money order should be made.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Regulation 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

Egan v Egan [2023] NSWCATCD 10

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – application to adjourn proceedings – application to file further evidence – application for summary dismissal – the guiding principle of the Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW).

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

Russell v Perri t/as Ferral Concreting [2023] NSWCATCD 7

COSTS – Party/Party – general rule that costs follow the event.

COSTS – Party/Party – self represented litigant.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

Martignago v Visual Building Construction Pty Ltd [2022] NSWCATCD 219

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) – defects in building work – whether a work or a money order should be made in respect of defects in building work – assessment of the quantum of damages.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

Babhoota v AMT Grand Homes Pty Ltd [2022] NSWCATCD 217

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) – defective building work – variation of contract – whether exchange of emails satisfied requirement for variation to be in writing and signed – expert evidence.

Electronic Transactions Act 2000 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

Tran v Buildarch Pty Ltd [2022] NSWCATCD 214

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – Home building – limitation period – s 48K(8) Home Building Act 1989 – whether to transfer proceedings to the District Court.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

Hua Nan Trading Pty Ltd v The Owners – Strata Plan No 32396 [2022] NSWCATCD 213

LAND LAW – strata titles – section 106(6) of the Strata Schemes Management Act 2015 – applicability of s41 of the Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 to s106(6).

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013; Strata Schemes Management Act 2015; Home Building Act 1989; Residential (Land Lease) Communities Act 2013.

In-Style Developments Pty Ltd v La & Anor [2023] NSWDC 23

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – whether notice to rectify defective or incomplete works invalid – whether owners' termination of contract unlawful – whether the conduct by the owners (or the architect on their behalf) prevented the builder from substantially complying with his obligations to complete – whether cap on compensation under contract excludes or modifies right to compensation for defective works supplied in breach of statutory warranties – whether costs for strip out or structural works necessary and reasonable.

Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW).

Roberts v Goodwin Street Developments Pty Ltd [2023] NSWCA 5

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – contract – defects – duty of care – whether statutory duty of care under the Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW) applies in relation to "boarding houses" – meaning of "building work" – Meaning of "construction work".

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – contract – damages – whether proper measure of damages to reversionary interest in property is the rectification of the damage or the diminution in value of the reversionary interest – CIVIL PROCEDURE – commercial List, Technology and Construction List – procedure – list statements – where respondent failed to plead action on the case in trespass in List Statement – whether denial of procedural fairness to determine the matter on that basis.

American Restatement (First) of Torts; Civil Procedure Act 2005 (NSW); Community Land Management Act 1989 (NSW); Community Land Management Act 2021 (NSW); Conveyancing Act 1919 (NSW); Corporations Act 2001 (Cth); Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW); Design and Building Practitioners Regulation 2021 (NSW); Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Interpretation Act 1987 (NSW); Landlord and Tenant Act 1927 (UK); Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW).

Denmeade v Travers [2023] NSWCATCD 3

REAL PROPERTY – HOME BUILDING – defective and incomplete works – work order or money order – Home Building Act 1989 ss 18B, 18F, 48MA.

Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Home Building Regulation 2014 (NSW).

Coscuez International Pty Ltd v The Owners – Strata Plan No 46433; The Owners – Strata Plan No 46433 v Coscuez International Pty Ltd [2022] NSWCATCD 201

LAND LAW – strata title – whether proposed by-law unreasonably refused – whether by-laws are harsh, unconscionable, or oppressive.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Civil Procedure Act 2005 (NSW); Legal Profession Uniform Law 2014 (NSW); Strata Schemes Management Act 1996 (NSW); Strata Schemes Management Act 2015 (NSW); Strata Schemes Management Regulation 2016 (NSW).

Fayazi v Commissioner for Fair Trading [2023] NSWCATOD 15

OCCUPATIONS – builders – licences and registration – whether the applicant is a fit and proper person to hold a licence.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Work Health and Safety Act 2011 (NSW).

Nu-Stone Building Pty Ltd v McInerney [2023] NSWSC 67

PRACTICE AND PROCEDURE – application for a stay of proceedings pending determination of application for leave to appeal and any appeal from a decision of the Appeal Panel of the Civil and Administrative Tribunal of New South Wales – whether there is an arguable ground of appeal on a question of law – Whether arguable that leave to appeal would be granted – where there is a risk of substantial prejudice to the plaintiff if that the orders are not stayed – where there is no or limited risk of substantial prejudice to the defendants if the orders are stayed – balance of convenience and the interests of justice favour the granting of a stay.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW).

Cully v Chaseling [2022] NSWCATCD 191

BUILDING and CONSTRUCTION – assessment of damage – precise evidence of loss not provided – mitigation of damages.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013; Fair Trading Act 1987; Home Building Act 1989.

Micevski v SK Roofing Pty Ltd [2022] NSWCATCD 195

BUILDING & CONSTRUCTION: Home Building – statutory warranty claim.

Home Building Act 1989.

The Owners – Strata Plan No 92183 v Samdora Pty Ltd [2023] NSWSC 41

SUMMARY DISMISSAL – principles at [4]-[5] – building defects claim – earlier proceedings settled – whether settlement agreement included a release barring these proceedings – release in draft deed circulated without instructions to 'open discussions' – draft deed fell by the wayside in subsequent negotiations – ascertaining contractual terms at [6] – post-contractual conduct at [7].

Design and Builders Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Strata Schemes Management Act 2015 (NSW); Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW).

Environmental Planning and Assessment (Development Certification and Fire Safety) Amendment (Construction Certificates) Regulation 2023 – published LW 3 February 2023

Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Water Supply Systems) Regulation 2023 – published LW 3 February 2023

Law Enforcement (Powers and Responsibilities) Amendment (Organised Crime) Regulation 2023 – published LW 1 February 2023

NSW Reconstruction Authority Regulation 2023 – published LW 3 February 2023

Referable Debt Order – published LW 3 February 2023

Water Management (General) Amendment (Floodplain Harvesting Access Licences) Regulation 2023 – published LW 3 February 2023

Bega Valley Local Environmental Plan 2013 (Amendment No 42) – published LW 3 February 2023

State Environmental Planning Policy (Transport and Infrastructure) Amendment (Water Supply Systems) 2023 –published LW 3 February 2023

The Hills Local Environmental Plan 2019 (Amendment No 29) – published LW 3 February 2023

Federal Safety Commissioner Act 2022 06/02/20223 – Act No. 87 of 2016 as amended

Jurisdiction of Courts (Cross-vesting) Act 1987 06/02/2023 – Act No. 24 of 1987 as amended

Fair Work (Registered Organisations) Act 2009 06/02/2023 – Act No. 86 of 1988 as amended

Fair Work Act 2009 03/02/2023 – Act No. 28 of 2009 as amended

