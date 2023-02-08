A common question we get asked quite regularly is "Do I have to let the builder back on site to rectify defective work?"

Obviously, if an owner has had a bad experience with a builder, and the owner has lost confidence in the builder, then the owner quite rightly may not want the dodgy builder back on their property.

Maybe the builder has caused further damage to the property trying to rectify the defects or has made the defects worse by trying to cowboy a cheap solution to simply save money.

If that is the case, then it is quite right for an owner to ask if they have to allow the builder back again with the risk of causing further damage, or defects, or exacerbating the issues.

Well, the relevant general legal principles in relation to this issue says that:

A person who suffers loss because of a breach of contract is required to act reasonably in relation to that loss in order for the loss to be recoverable. The party who has suffered a loss is under a duty to mitigate its loss; and Therefore, it is generally accepted that the owner must give the builder a reasonable opportunity to rectify any defects.

In this article, our building and construction lawyers break these issues down with relevant case law, and try to answer the question, "Do I have to let the builder back on site to rectify defective work?"

It has been considered in the case law on this point that the relevant legal principles are:

Losses related to an owner's own unreasonable behaviour are not recoverable. The owner must offer the contractor a reasonable chance to minimise the damages it must pay by fixing the defective works except in cases where it is unreasonable for the builder to fix the defective works. What is reasonable depends on all the specific facts of the situation. The burden of proving the plaintiff's reasonableness is with the defendant; the plaintiff is not required to do so.

We will explore these legal principles in more detail below.

Losses related to an owner's own unreasonable behaviour are not recoverable

Hasell v Bagot, Shakes & Lewis, Ltd (1911) 13 CLR 374, O'Connor J. succinctly stated this principle by saying:

There is no question that it is one of the principles on which damages are assessed that a party to an agreement suffering injury from the other party's breach of its terms is bound to exercise reasonable care in mitigating the injurious consequences of the breach, and is not entitled to recover from the party in default any damage which the exercise of reasonable care on his part would have prevented from arising.

This has been followed in a number of building and construction disputes on the issue of whether you have the builders back on site to rectify defective work.

In Woodlands Oak Ltd v Conwell & Anor [2011] EWCA Civ 254 the Court found at [6]:

The Conwells had in addition claimed for the cost of rectifying snagging items. They had not given Woodlands Oak the opportunity to rectify these defects which, so the Recorder found, Woodlands could have put right by subcontractors at no cost to themselves and, more importantly, no cost to Mr and Mrs Conwell. The Recorder held that the Conwells had failed to mitigate their loss and awarded them nothing for this.

In The Owners - Strata Plan 89041 v Galyan Pty Ltd [2019] NSWSC 619 Stevenson J cited the Hasell case above at [21] and said:

[T]he overarching principle is that a plaintiff is not entitled to recover losses attributable to its own unreasonable conduct.

In The Owners - Strata Plan No 76674 v Di Blasio Constructions Pty Ltd [2014] NSWSC 1067, Ball J also cited the Hasell case above at [42] and said:

Generally speaking, a person who suffers loss as a consequence of a breach of contract is required to act reasonably in relation to that loss in order for the loss to be recoverable. An important aspect of this general principle is that the party who has suffered a loss is under a duty to mitigate its loss . Rather, the principle is that the plaintiff is not entitled to recover losses attributable to its own unreasonable conduct.

In the more recent case of Upton v Hartman Construction Development Pty Ltd (Building and Property) [2022] VCAT 224, H. Nash, Member said at [191] and [192]:

As noted above the general principle is that a person who suffers loss must take all reasonable steps to act reasonably with respect to the extent of that loss, and in particular, to mitigate the loss . That is, the wronged party is not entitled to recover losses attributable to its own unreasonable conduct.

The decision in Hasell was also cited in a Queensland District Court matter in Maroochydore, in the matter of Aquavista Pty Ltd v Timevale Pty Ltd [2016] QDC 235, where Long SC DCJ said at[60]:

[t]he principle sought to be invoked here is that the plaintiff is not entitled to recover for avoidable loss, through any failure to take reasonable steps to mitigate the loss flowing from the breach of contract. It is the demonstration of failure to avoid loss, through unreasonable action or inaction, which is necessary.

The first relevant principle to be applied is that the owner of the property in a construction dispute in relation to defective works has an active duty to act reasonably to mitigate their losses.

Failure to act reasonably to mitigate their losses (or acting unreasonably) may mean that owners are not entitled to recover any damages from the builder in relation to the defective building works.

The next relevant principle is that the owner must give the builder a reasonable opportunity to rectify any defects.

The Owner must give the Builder a Reasonable Opportunity to Rectify Defects

Unless the owner's unwillingness to do so is reasonable , or if the builder has refused to make any necessary repairs, the owner is generally required to provide the builder with the reasonable opportunity to mitigate their damages by rectifying the building defects.

In Cassidy v Engwirda Construction Co (No 2) [1968] Qd R 159, where Sheehy S.P.J. Wanstall and Hart JJ. agreeing with Hoare J. when he said:

One can see that, generally speaking, when a builder is actually working on a job it will ordinarily be cheaper for him to remedy defects rather than to have them remedied by some other contractor. In such a case it is clear that a building owner must generally give the original contractor the opportunity to rectify the defects unless, I should say, there is some good reason to the contrary.

However, this does not apply if the builder has already said that he will not rectify the defects. In Cassidy, Hoare J also said:

. [t]here is no necessity for a building owner to give notice to a builder who has stated he will not remedy the defects or execute repairs, and it seems to me that such a proposition is sound in principle.

In The Owners - Strata Plan No 76674 v Di Blasio Constructions Pty Ltd [2014] NSWSC 1067, Ball J also cited the Cassidy case above at [44] and said:

In the case of building contracts, it is also generally accepted that the owner must give the builder a reasonable opportunity to rectify any defects . [t]he owner is required to give the builder an opportunity to minimise the damages it must pay by rectifying the defects, except where its refusal to give the builder that opportunity is reasonable or where the builder has repudiated the contract by refusing to conduct any repairs . That obligation may be an aspect of the duty to mitigate, since it may be less expensive for the builder rather than a third party to rectify the defects, particularly if the builder is still on site.

In Bedrock Construction and Development Pty Ltd v Crea [2021] SASCA 66 Doyle J with Livesey and Bleby JJA agreeing) looked at the passage in Di Blasio above and said at [124]:

Properly understood, the passage from the reasons of Ball J in The Owners -Strata Plan No 76674 v Di Blasio Constructions Pty Ltd relied upon by the trial judge is consistent with the above. In that case, Ball J was considering the position as a matter of common law, and reasoned that an owner was required to give a builder a reasonable opportunity to rectify defects, by way, it would seem, of an implied term, or at the very least as an aspect of the principles governing mitigation of loss.

In The Owners - Strata Plan 89041 v Galyan Pty Ltd [2019] NSWSC 619 Stevenson J cited the Di Blasio case above at [21] and said:

. in cases involving building contracts, the owner is required to give the builder an opportunity to minimise the damages it must pay by rectifying the defects, except where its refusal to give the builder that opportunity is reasonable or where the builder has repudiated the contract by refusing to conduct any repairs.

This principle and the cases have been followed in Queensland in the Queensland District Court case of Thallon Mole Group Pty Ltd v Morton [2022] QDC 224, where Muir DCJ said at [370]:

It has been over 60 years since the High Court recognised in Belgrove v Eldridge (1954) 900 CLR 613 that a plaintiff whose property is damaged or defective as a consequence of a defendant's breach is generally entitled to recover the costs of reinstating the property so that it corresponds to the contractual promise, except to the extent that it is unreasonable to insist on reinstatement.

So, the legal concept of reasonableness is a major factor in determining whether you have to have the builders back on site to rectify defective work. But what is "reasonable" in these situations.

What is "Reasonable" in this Context?

The criteria for what constitute "reasonable" depends on the particulars of each particular case and is assessed on a case-by-case basis.

In Karacominakis v Big Country Developments Pty Ltd & Ors [2000] NSWCA 313, Giles JA said at [187] (with Handley and Stein JJA) agreeing:

Since the defendant is a wrongdoer, in determining whether the plaintiff has acted unreasonably a high standard of conduct will not be required, and the plaintiff will not be held to have acted unreasonably simply because the defendant can suggest other and more beneficial conduct if it was reasonable for the plaintiff to do what he did . Whether the plaintiff acted unreasonably is a question of fact.

In The Owners - Strata Plan No 76674 v Di Blasio Constructions Pty Ltd [2014] NSWSC 1067, Ball J stated at [44]:

The question of what is reasonable depends on all the circumstances of the particular case.

This was also directly referenced in the Queensland District Court case of Thallon Mole Group Pty Ltd v Morton [2022] QDC 224, at [371], In The Owners - Strata Plan 89041 v Galyan Pty Ltd [2019] NSWSC 619 at [21], and in the Federal Court in the case of F.Y.D. Investments Pty Ltd v Promptair Pty Ltd (No 2) [2019] FCA 419 at [258].

Not particularly helpful if you are reading this to see if you have to have the builders back on site to rectify defective work.

However, some of the cases have been decided one way or the other based upon what was reasonable or unreasonable facts in their respective cases.

Loss of Confidence in the Builders Ability

In Eribo v Odinaiya [2010] EWHC 301 (TCC) Deputy Judge Acton Davis QC referring to case law and legal text book, said at [70]

It is suggested, however that this latter view fails to take account of the not uncommon case of an owner who, by reason of a past history of unsatisfactory work or dilatoriness, may have reasonably lost confidence in the contractor's willingness or ability to remedy the defects satisfactorily, and who therefore reasonably prefers to bring in another contractor. .. Since explicit language is rarely used in the clauses on this particular point, it is submitted that the Courts should . be slow to imply a term that the contractor would in all cases have an unqualified right to re-enter and remedy defects himself for breach of which damages would be recoverable from the owner.

In Oliver & Jasmine Investments Pty Ltd v White (Domestic Building) [2013] VCAT 740, Senior Member M. Lothian said at [93]:

The Builder also referred to Woodlands Oak Ltd v Conwell & Anor, which raises the possibility that a failure to give the builder a chance to rectify might amount to a failure to mitigate, but not surprisingly, the question turns on the facts of the case . There are good reasons in an owner's self-interest why a builder, unless plainly incompetent or dangerous , should be given an opportunity to rectify. One is that if other defects are discovered later, they can only be the fault of the original builder. Where the original builder repairs, there is the potential for losses to the owner and the original builder to be minimised.

In the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal case of Sun Building Services Pty Ltd v Minh & Anor [2015] QCAT 134, Member Deane said at [134]:

The Court of Appeal of England and Wales in Woodlands Oak Limited v Conwell and Anor held that where the employer fails to give the contractor an opportunity to rectify defects in the work that may amount to a failure to mitigate the losses . there may well be circumstances in which it is entirely reasonable not to give the contractor that opportunity . The Court of Appeal in that case indicated that this might be satisfied where an owner, through past experience, was not satisfied that a particular sub-contractor would satisfactorily rectify the defect.

In The Owners - Strata Plan No 76674 v Di Blasio Constructions Pty Ltd [2014] NSWSC 1067, Ball J also cited the Woodlands Oak case above at [44] and said:

The question of what is reasonable depends on all the circumstances of the particular case. One relevant factor is what attempts the builder has made to repair the defects in the past and whether, in the light of the builder's conduct, the owner has reasonably lost confidence in the willingness and ability of the builder to do the work.

In The Owners - Strata Plan 89041 v Galyan Pty Ltd [2019] NSWSC 619 Stevenson J cited the Woodlands Oak passage as it was referenced in Di Blasio.

The Builder is Denying the Defects Exist

It might also be reasonable to not let the builder back on the site if they continually ignore owner, or refuse to admit that there are defective building works.

In Ryan v E J Lowe trading as Urbane Builders (Domestic Building) [2005] VCAT 2031 the builder refused to acknowledge the existence of the defects. Senior Member M. Lothian said at [34] to [36]:

The Builder's attitude in ignoring the terms of the contract during construction and again when rectification is contemplated, plus the Builder's consistent refusal to admit most of the defects until well into the trial demonstrates that the Owners' attitude is reasonable in refusing to consent to the Builder rectifying the work . if the [owner] denies the [builder] a contractual right to rectify the defects, the [owner's] quantum of damages for breach of contract will generally not be allowed to exceed what would have been the cost to the [builder] . The difference in this case is that the Owners have reasonably refused to consent to have the Builder rectify outstanding defects. The measure of damages is thus the reasonable cost to them of having an independent builder complete or rectify items which the Tribunal finds are incomplete or defective.

In Oliver & Jasmine Investments Pty Ltd v White (Domestic Building) [2013] VCAT 740, Senior Member M. Lothian referenced his earlier decision in Ryan and said at [91]:

I accept the Builder's submission that . the Owner must take all reasonable steps to mitigate the loss flowing from the breach of contract . In Ryan, I found that the owners were reasonable in refusing to allow the builder to rectify where it refused to admit "most of the defects until well into the trial". As submitted for the Owner on 22 March 2013, until the hearing commenced the Builder's proposed scope of repairs was substantially less than that agreed upon by the experts during the hearing.

The Builder Failing to Return to Site

Similar to the above, it is also not unreasonable if the builder refuses to return to the site and rectify the defects.

In Upton v Hartman Construction Development Pty Ltd (Building and Property) [2022] VCAT 224, H. Nash, Member said at [193] to [195]:

The Builder argues that because the Owners were aware of the water ingress since June 2017 and as they took no steps to stop the water ingress and it is the water ingress which caused the mould, the Owners failed to exercise reasonable case in mitigating their loss with respect to this defect . I do not accept this proposition. It places an unfair burden on a wronged party when equally, the Builder chose not to undertake all the rectification works in June 2017 when he returned to site and undertook some rectification works or at any time since then. The expert evidence before me is that there is water leak causing the water ingress. The water ingress has caused the mould. The water ingress is occurring by reason of a defect in construction of the house. The mould has arisen as a consequence of the water ingress . The obligation on the Owners to mitigate their loss applies equally to the Builder to attend the premises and rectify its defective works. It chose not to do so and therefore must compensate the Owners for the cost of them having to undertake the rectification works themselves using third parties.

Builders Rectification Proposal Not Reasonable

Sometimes, builders will try to cut corners in the defect rectification works to save money. If the method of rectification are unreasonable, then it may be reasonable for an owner to reject this.

In Steele & Associates Pty Ltd v Heath [2015] NSWCATAP 239, the appeal jurisdiction discussed the finding in the original case. In doing so, A Coleman SC, Senior Member, and P Boyce, Senior Member found at [50]:

It is clear from the factual matters recited by the Tribunal that there were bone fide attempts to reach a solution whereby the builder could attend to rectify the defect, but no agreement could be reached. Once of the reasons why no agreement could be reached was that there was a genuine disagreement about the manner in which the builder proposed to rectify the defect. The owner's architect regarded that method as unsatisfactory. The owner was not acting unreasonably in relying on the architect's opinion that the builder's proposed method of rectification was unsuitable. As in Di Blasio here the owners did not have confidence that the builder's proposed method of rectifying the defects was the correct method. As it turns out, this opinion was validated by the expert evidence.

In Christopher Kerrie Gates v Crown Constructions Pty Limited [2014] NSWCATCD 172, GA Kinsey, General Member said at [50] and [51]:

The Tribunal rejects the respondent's submission that the applicant failed to mitigate his loss. The applicant had engaged in a dialogue with the respondent and on the advice of Messrs Grave and Novkovic had decided the application of a sealant would not fix the problem. The respondent did not propose an alternative solution and the applicant had reasonably concluded that he was not going to reach an agreement with the respondent . In the Tribunal's opinion, the applicant was justified in engaging another tradesperson to undertake the rectification work to minimise the damage from the water leaks.

In The Owners - Strata Plan 89041 v Galyan Pty Ltd [2019] NSWSC 619, Stevenson J said at [89]:

The rectification work ultimately proposed on the Builder's behalf by Mr Seeto fell far short of that which Ms Grey has now determined was needed. This points strongly to the conclusion that it was reasonable for the Owners Corporation not to permit the Builder to rectify the work on the basis proposed by Mr Seeto.

In The Owners - Strata Plan No 76674 v Di Blasio Constructions Pty Ltd [2014] NSWSC 1067, Ball J said at [51]:

It appears that the Builder made some inadequate attempts to repair defects that were identified initially. As the defects continued to emerge, the Owners Corporation took the reasonable step of engaging an expert to identify the defects and took the reasonable position that the Builder should prepare a scope of works to remedy the defects that had been identified. In my opinion, the Builder's response was inadequate . In my opinion, the Owners Corporation could reasonably have taken the view that it no longer had confidence in the Builder and that it wanted someone else to undertake the rectification work.

These are some of the reasons that the various Courts and Tribunals have found that the owners acted reasonably in not having the builders back on site to rectify defective work.

The burden of proof is on the builder to prove that the owner did not act reasonably, and not the owner to prove that they acted reasonably.

The Builder must prove that the Owner is Acted Unreasonably

In a dispute about defective residential building works (or commercial works), it is for the builder (as defendant) to prove that the owner (as plaintiff) has acted unreasonably.

In Industrial Plant Pty Ltd v Robert's Qld Pty Ltd (1963) 180 CLR 130, Kitto, Windeyer and Owen JJ said at [138]:

Next it was said that the plaintiff had failed to mitigate its damage in that it should, so it was said, have sought from the Commonwealth an extension of time for performance of the contract and made arrangements to obtain another crushing machine capable of carrying out the necessary work. But it was for the defence to show that the plaintiff had failed to mitigate damages .

In Burns v MAN Automotive (Aust) Pty Ltd [1986] HCA 81, Brennan J said at [6]:

Foreseeability extends until it would be unreasonable for the injured party to fail to act to mitigate his loss, and the onus of proving such a failure is on the party in breach. Unless the respondent (defendant) showed that the appellant (plaintiff) unreasonably failed to avoid the losses incurred after July 1978, those losses were as foreseeable after July 1978 as they were before.

In Karacominakis v Big Country Developments Pty Ltd & Ors [2000] NSWCA 313, Giles JA said at [187] (with Handley and Stein JJA) agreeing:

The plaintiff does not have to show that he has fulfilled his so-called duty, and the onus is on the defendant to show that he has not and the extent to which he has not.

All of the above cases were summarised in In The Owners - Strata Plan No 76674 v Di Blasio Constructions Pty Ltd [2014] NSWSC 1067 at [48]:

These cases were cited the Queensland District Court case of Thallon Mole Group Pty Ltd v Morton [2022] QDC 224, where Muir DCJ said at [371]:

The onus is on Thallon Mole to prove that Mrs Morton has acted unreasonably, it is not for her to prove that she acted reasonably.

However, although it is not on the owner to prove they acted reasonably, it is always a good idea to act reasonably in an attempt to mitigate the damages.

If you are asking yourself "Do I have to let the builder back on site to rectify defective work?" then the answer is both yes and no, depending on whether it is reasonable in your particular set of circumstances.

If the builder has done one (1) or more of the following, then maybe not:

Caused the owner to lose confidence in the builder's ability. The builder is denying the defects exist. The builder failing to return to site. Builders' rectification proposal not reasonable.

If that is the case, then it is quite right for an owner to not have the builders back on site to rectify defective work with the risk of causing further damage, or defects, or exacerbating the issues, or delaying further.

Allowing a Builder back on site to Rectify Defects FAQ

We get asked a number of frequently asked questions in relation to whether an owner has to let the builder back on site to rectify defective work.

