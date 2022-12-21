The Corrs Projects Update provides a concise review of, and commercially-focused commentary on, the latest major judicial and legislative developments affecting the Australian construction and infrastructure industry.

This edition includes:

  • Four feature articles:

    • Builders beware: how amendments to the unfair contract terms regime will affect the construction industry;

    • Trailing liability for asset decommissioning in Australia;

    • Investment treaties: a tool for mitigating sovereign risk on major projects; and

    • Addressing embodied carbon: five steps for developers.

  • Concise notes on cases of interest around Australia

  • Other essential reading

We hope that you will find this edition of Corrs Projects Update both informative and thought provoking.

You can access a copy of Projects Update: Q4 2022 here or click the 'DOWNLOAD PDF' button.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Lawyers Weekly Law firm of the year 2021
 		Employer of Choice for Gender Equality (WGEA)