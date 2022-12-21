The Corrs Projects Update provides a concise review of, and commercially-focused commentary on, the latest major judicial and legislative developments affecting the Australian construction and infrastructure industry.
This edition includes:
- Four feature articles:
- Builders beware: how amendments to the unfair contract terms
regime will affect the construction industry;
- Trailing liability for asset decommissioning in
Australia;
- Investment treaties: a tool for mitigating sovereign risk on
major projects; and
- Addressing embodied carbon: five steps for developers.
- Concise notes on cases of interest around Australia
- Other essential reading
We hope that you will find this edition of Corrs Projects Update both informative and thought provoking.
You can access a copy of Projects Update: Q4 2022 here or click the 'DOWNLOAD PDF' button.
