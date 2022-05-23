ARTICLE

Australia: Minister extends the currency and completion periods for development approvals in Queensland for the third time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic

On 29 April 2022, the Minister for State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning issued a Notice extending the currency and completion periods of current development approvals under the Planning Act 2016 by a further 12 months.

The Notice applies to all development approvals current as at 29 April 2022, as well as those granted (and that took effect) on or before 24 June 2022 (unless revoked earlier).

This is to assist stakeholders with the delays and other impacts associated with the ongoing pandemic.

The Notice is in addition to two previous ministerial extension notices , which each extended the currency and completion periods of the following development approvals under the Act by six months (12 months in total) as follows:

development approvals current as at 8 July 2020, as well as those granted (and that took effect) on or before 31 October 2020

development approvals current as at 1 September 2021, as well as those granted (and that took effect) on or before 30 September 2021.

The notices apply cumulatively.

For example, the currency period of a development approval granted on 1 July 2020, which has a currency period of four years and would have expired on 1 July 2024, has been extended by a further two years under the notices and now expires on 1 July 2026.

