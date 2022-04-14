ARTICLE

In the media

Construction sector extends its recovery

Australia's construction sector continues to grow in the face of growing price pressures and difficulties in attracting and retaining skilled workers (4 April 2022).

Country areas are unable to cash in their popularity

A shortage of housing is preventing regional Australia from cashing in its newfound popularity. And there is no quick fix to the problem (4 April 2022).

Home builders count the costs of the once in 100-year flooding

Despite the prospects of long delays, higher construction costs and lost income, home builders in flooded areas such as Jack Henderson are determined to rebuild and stay put (1 April 2022).

In Australia there are more insolvencies in the construction sector than any other, and consumers are paying the price

It has been four months since Nathalie Kapuya's builder went into administration and still her land sits empty (1 April 2022).

Lending for a new home remains well above pre-COVID levels

The number of new loans for the construction or purchase of new homes in Australia lifted by 1.7 per cent in February (1 April 2022).

How is Australia's current economy? A quick glance at three economic indicators

Dwelling approvals in Australia rose by a massive 43.5 per cent in February after a large drop of 27.1 per cent in January (31 March 2022).

Budget supports home ownership

All levels of government have a role to play in restoring the rate of home ownership and the measures announced demonstrate that the federal government is committed to playing a bigger role (29 March 2022).

Flood insurance costing $30,000 highlights which areas should not be developed for housing

Thousands of the people enduring the heartbreaking sight of their homes sinking beneath a rising brown tide across the east of NSW are doing so knowing they don't have insurance coverage (23 March 2022).

Published – articles, papers, reports

Performance of Construction Index

The Australian Industry Group and HIA Australian Performance of Construction Index (Australian PCI®) improved by 3.1 points to 56.5 points, indicating further recovery in activity across the construction sector after a sharp fall over the summer holiday period.

Deloitte – 2022 engineering and construction industry outlook

The engineering and construction industry has made a significant recovery from the 2020 recession, but it has also experienced multiple headwinds that are expected to persist.

Australian Bureau of Statistics – business conditions and sentiments

In March 2022, 40 per cent of businesses had experienced increases in their operating expenses over the previous month compared to 24 per cent of businesses in March 2021.

Australian Bureau of Statistics – building approvals, Australia

The number of dwellings approved in Australia rose 43.5 per cent in February, in seasonally adjusted terms. This follows a 27.1 per cent fall in January.

Australian Bureau of Statistics – engineering construction activity, Australia

The seasonally adjusted estimate for the value of work done for the private sector fell 1.7 per cent in the December quarter to $13,386.8M.

Cordell Construction Monthly Report

Cordell Construction Monthly provides a regular update on the number and value of construction projects that are in planning or have commenced construction across residential, community, commercial and major infrastructure developments.

Practice and courts

Cross-border blitz boosts construction safety

WorkSafe Victoria and SafeWork NSW visited 52 construction sites in Albury and Wodonga as part of a week-long blitz to reduce the risk of falls and other safety issues.

Cases

Brennan v Building Zone Constructions Pty Ltd [2022] NSWCATAP 96

APPEAL – failure to consider evidence of one party on the issue of quantum – decision not fair and equitable; Civil and Administrative Rules 2014; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013.

Salakis v Silvabuilt Pty Ltd; Silvabuilt Pty Ltd v Salakis (No 2) [2022] NSWCATAP 95

COSTS – usual order – costs follow the event – meaning of "event"; Civil and Administrative Rules 2014; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013.

Casazza v McGuinness [2022] NSWSC 348

CIVIL PROCEDURE – appeal and review – appeal from Local Court.

CONTRACTS – formation – identification of parties to an agreement – post-contractual conduct; Local Court Act 2007 (NSW).

Garawin Pty Ltd v 1A Eden Pty Ltd [2022] NSWSC 333

REAL PROPERTY – torrens title – caveats – application to remove caveats – Real Property Act 1900, s 74MA(2) – real property development joint venture conducted through trustee company as trustee of a unit trust – plaintiff a 50 per cent interest holder in the units in the unit trust – agreement to distribute the profits in specie in the form of lots of the development – distribution commenced but not completed – building under development the subject of defect proceedings – trust faced with unexpected external liabilities – further distribution suspended but plaintiff's permitted to mortgage undistributed lots – freezing orders made by consent against lots to be distributed to second defendant – lots distributed to the third defendant – caveats placed on all lots respect parties – plaintiff seeks removal of caveats to enable distribution – whether caveats bad in form – what if any ancillary relief should be granted if caveats are removed; Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020; Home Building Act 1989, s 18B; Real Property Act 1900, ss 74MA(2), (3), 74P; Trustee Act 1925, s 102.

Leone v Captain Green Solar Pty Ltd [2022] NSWCATAP 78

PRACTICE AND PROCEDURE – procedural fairness – failure to give reasons – adequacy of reasons; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2014 (NSW) – ss 80, 81; Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) – ss 18E, 48K(7).

Chen v Austral Built Pty Ltd [2022] NSWCATAP 67

APPEAL – error of law – scope of works in contract for residential building work – obligation of builder to provide sewer service diagram – work and services order made.

Legislation

NSW

Passed by both Houses of NSW Parliament

Home Building Amendment (Medical Gas Licensing) Bill 2022

31/03/2022 – Home Building Act 1989 No 147.

Environmental planning instruments

Blacktown Local Environmental Plan 2015 (Amendment No 31) (2022–129) LW 1 April 2022.

Coffs Harbour Local Environmental Plan 2013 (Amendment No 26) (2022–130) LW 1 April 2022.

Kempsey Local Environmental Plan 2013 (Amendment No 31) (2022–131) LW 1 April 2022.

Moree Plains Local Environmental Plan 2011 (Amendment No 7) (2022–116) LW 30 March 2022.

State Environmental Planning Policy (Precincts–Western Parkland City) Amendment (Wilton Town Centre Precinct) 2022 (2022–119) LW 30 March 2022.

State Environmental Planning Policy (Transport and Infrastructure) Amendment (Miscellaneous) 2022 (2022–132) LW 1 April 2022.

Upper Hunter Local Environmental Plan 2013 (Map Amendment No 2) (2022–133) LW 1 April 2022.

Wagga Wagga Local Environmental Plan 2010 (Amendment No 44) (2022–117) LW 30 March 2022.

Ballina Local Environmental Plan 2012 (Map Amendment No 3) (2022–106) LW 25 March 2022.

Cumberland Local Environmental Plan 2021 (Amendment No 3) (2022–107) LW 25 March 2022.

Dubbo Regional Local Environmental Plan 2022 (2022–108) LW 25 March 2022.

Ku-ring-gai Local Environmental Plan 2015 (Amendment No 28) (2022–109) LW 25 March 2022.

Mid-Western Regional Local Environmental Plan 2012 (Map Amendment No 2) (2022–110) LW 25 March 2022.

Pittwater Local Environmental Plan 2014 (Map Amendment No 2) (2022–111) LW 25 March 2022.

State Environmental Planning Policy (Precincts–Western Parkland City) Amendment (Miscellaneous) 2022 (2022–112) LW 25 March 2022.

Wakool Local Environmental Plan 2013 (Amendment No 5) (2022–113) LW 25 March 2022.

Willoughby Local Environmental Plan 2012 (Amendment No 20) (2022–114) LW 25 March 2022.

